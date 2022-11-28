Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawalla to undergo third round of polygraph test today; check details

Earlier, the Delhi Police, along with teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, pumped out water from a pond at Maidan Garhi in the Chhatarpur area after Poonawala claimed that he had thrown Walker's severed head and some other remains there.

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused who brutally killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will undergo the remaining sessions of the polygraph test over the next two days - Monday and Tuesday. It is reportedly said that the narco test analysis is likely to be held on December 5.

The police also said that two sessions of polygraph tests have been lined up, one each on Monday and Tuesday, at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini. The accused has already undergone three sessions of the test, also known as lie detector test, the last being held for about three hours on Friday.

Earlier, Head of the Department of Crime Scene Management at FSL Rohini, Sanjeev Gupta, had said this test will be completed on Monday.

Aaftab allegedly strangled Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

On November 12, Aaftab was arrested and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On Tuesday, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On Saturday, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to find Walkar's skull and some body parts as well as the weapon used to dismember her body.

They had seized five knives from Poonawala's flat and sent them to FSL to ascertain if they were used in the crime. Poonawala has been lodged in Tihar jail number four, where first-time offenders are kept. He is not alone in the cell but has all precautions regarding his safety, a prison official said.