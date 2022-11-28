Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawalla to undergo third round of polygraph test today; check details

    Earlier, the Delhi Police, along with teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, pumped out water from a pond at Maidan Garhi in the Chhatarpur area after Poonawala claimed that he had thrown Walker's severed head and some other remains there.

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawalla to undergo third round of polygraph test today; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused who brutally killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will undergo the remaining sessions of the polygraph test over the next two days - Monday and Tuesday. It is reportedly said that the narco test analysis is likely to be held on December 5.

    The police also said that two sessions of polygraph tests have been lined up, one each on Monday and Tuesday, at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini. The accused has already undergone three sessions of the test, also known as lie detector test, the last being held for about three hours on Friday.

    Also read: Chandrapur railway station footbridge collapse claims woman's life

    Earlier, Head of the Department of Crime Scene Management at FSL Rohini, Sanjeev Gupta, had said this test will be completed on Monday.

    Aaftab allegedly strangled Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

    On November 12, Aaftab was arrested and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On Tuesday, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On Saturday, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

    Also read: Over 30 policemen hurt after anti-Adani port protesters attack police station in Kerala's Vizhinjam

    Meanwhile, the police are yet to find Walkar's skull and some body parts as well as the weapon used to dismember her body.

    Earlier, the Delhi Police, along with teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, pumped out water from a pond at Maidan Garhi in the Chhatarpur area after Aaftab claimed that he had thrown Walker's severed head and some other remains there.

    They had seized five knives from Poonawala's flat and sent them to FSL to ascertain if they were used in the crime. Poonawala has been lodged in Tihar jail number four, where first-time offenders are kept. He is not alone in the cell but has all precautions regarding his safety, a prison official said.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrapur railway station footbridge collapse claims woman's life - adt

    Chandrapur railway station footbridge collapse claims woman's life

    Over 30 policemen hurt after anti-Adani port protesters attack police station in Kerala's Vizhinjam

    Over 30 policemen hurt after anti-Adani port protesters attack police station in Kerala's Vizhinjam

    After train engine parts, thieves in Bihar steal mobile tower in Patna

    After train engine parts, thieves in Bihar steal mobile tower in Patna

    Six days after border violence Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya check details AJR

    Six days after border violence, Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya; check details

    I hugged her and killed her Bengaluru techie kills 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her AJR

    'I hugged her and killed her': Bengaluru techie kills 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian on Balenciaga controversy: 'Disgusted and shaken by the disturbing images' RBA

    Kim Kardashian on Balenciaga controversy: 'Disgusted and shaken by the disturbing images'

    Chandrapur railway station footbridge collapse claims woman's life - adt

    Chandrapur railway station footbridge collapse claims woman's life

    Stop destroying iconic songs: Malaika Arora's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' gets thumbs down from netizens RBA

    'Stop destroying iconic songs': Malaika Arora's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' gets thumbs down from netizens

    It s on todo list: Elon Musk responds to suggestion about Twitter's character limit - adt

    'It's on todo list': Elon Musk responds to suggestion about Twitter's character limit

    Tamil star Ajith Kumar in France with his wife Shalini; check out their lovey-dovey pictures RBA

    Tamil star Ajith Kumar in France with his wife Shalini; check out their lovey-dovey pictures

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon