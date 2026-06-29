A Lucknow man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death while she slept at her sister-in-law's house in Karkardooma after travelling to Delhi. Police said the accused planned the attack in advance and suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. He was arrested within hours, and the murder weapon has been recovered.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death at a house in Delhi's Karkardooma area. Police said the accused, Anuj Joshi, travelled from Lucknow to the national capital before allegedly carrying out the attack in the early hours of Sunday. The victim, 30-year-old Sonam Joshi, was staying at her sister-in-law's house for the past few days when the incident took place, according to a report by India Today.

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Woman Found with Multiple Stab Injuries

According to police, a PCR call was received on June 28 reporting that a woman was lying in a pool of blood inside a room in Karkardooma. A police team reached the spot and found Sonam with multiple stab wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

Senior police officers, along with crime and forensic teams, inspected the house and collected evidence. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police said Sonam, originally from Lucknow, was working as a domestic helper in Noida before the incident.

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Police Say Attack Was Planned

During the investigation, police found that Anuj had allegedly planned the murder before leaving Lucknow. According to investigators, he bought a knife in Lucknow and travelled to Delhi by bus.

Police said he reached Karkardooma at around 5.40 am on June 28 and entered the room where Sonam was sleeping. He allegedly stabbed her several times before hiding the knife inside a plastic bag in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Investigators later recovered the weapon based on information provided by the accused.

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Arrested Soon After the Crime

Police said Anuj was caught within hours of the incident with the help of local residents and family members. During questioning, he allegedly told investigators that he suspected his wife of having an extramarital relationship. Police believe this suspicion was the motive behind the murder, though the investigation is still underway.

According to police, Anuj earns a living by running an ice cream cart in Lucknow. He was previously married and has two children from his first marriage. After divorcing his first wife, he married Sonam, and they have three children together. Police said all five children currently live with him in Lucknow.

Officials have registered a murder case and are continuing their investigation to establish all the circumstances surrounding the crime.

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