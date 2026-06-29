The Akal Takht has granted the Punjab government one month to reconsider and amend the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, in line with Sikh sentiments after Sikh MLAs and ministers appeared before the temporal seat.

One-Month Deadline to Amend Law

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the Akal Takht has granted the Punjab government one month to reconsider and amend the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, in line with Sikh sentiments following the appearance of Sikh MLAs and Cabinet Ministers before the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

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Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Cheema said, "The respected Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib has granted us a period of one month. He has proposed certain amendments and measures, which will be conveyed to us through the respected Speaker. Once we receive the guidelines sent by the Jathedar Sahib from Akal Takht Sahib, we will deliberate on them and reach a decision within a month."

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said a detailed discussion was held between the legislators and the Jathedars but declined to reveal the contents of the deliberations. "A long and meaningful discussion was held between MLAs and Ministers of the Punjab Legislative Assembly and the esteemed Jathedars. I feel that Guru Ji's blessings will continue to be upon us. Regarding the conversation that took place there, I believe that out of respect for the dignity and decorum of this institution, we should not delve into excessive details," he said.

Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj said the Punjab government had been given one month to re-amend the legislation in accordance with Sikh sentiments. "The Punjab Government has been given one month by the Akal Takht to re-amend the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, in accordance with Sikh sentiments. All the Sikh MLAs and Cabinet Ministers present at the Secretariat Sri Akal Takht Sahib today agreed to amend the Sikh sentiments after the gathering... The meeting happened in a very cordial atmosphere," Gargajj said.

Sikh Legislators Appear Before Akal Takht

All Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers of Punjab appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib after they were summoned over the anti-sacrilege law. During the proceedings, all Sikh legislators and ministers agreed to amend the legislation in accordance with Sikh sentiments. Following the congregation, they reiterated their consent to make changes to the law. In response to the five calls made during the proceedings, all the MLAs and ministers agreed to re-amend the Act accordingly.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs would appear before the Akal Takht, asserting that the temporal authority remains supreme for him. The Akal Takht had sought an explanation on how a law concerning Sikh religious affairs was passed without consultation.

Provisions of the Anti-Sacrilege Act

The Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Assembly on April 13. Amending the 2008 Principal Act, the legislation provides for life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy in offences involving sacrilege of the Saroop(s) of Guru Granth Sahib committed with the intention of disrupting peace or communal harmony, along with a fine ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The law also prescribes imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for offences of sacrilege.

For offences under the Act other than sacrilege, it provides for imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. The primary objective of the legislation is to provide for life imprisonment in cases involving acts of sacrilege.

SGPC's Role and Custodian Duties

The Act further mandates the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to maintain a Central Register containing records related to the printing, storage, distribution and supply of the Saroops of Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The register is to include a unique identification number for each Saroop, details of its printing and publication, date and place of supply, place of storage, and the name and address of its custodian.

It also defines the duties of custodians, requiring them to ensure the safe custody of the Saroops, protect them from damage, misuse or loss, observe Sikh Rehat Maryada, and immediately report any incident involving damage, disappearance or suspected sacrilege to the police and management authorities.

Background and Political Context

In 2025, the AAP government introduced the Punjab Prevention of Offences against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025, which was later referred to a Select Committee.

There have also been previous attempts by both the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal coalition government and the Congress government in Punjab to introduce legislation providing for life imprisonment for the offence of sacrilege.

The latest development comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, in which the ruling AAP will seek to retain power in the state after losing Delhi. (ANI)