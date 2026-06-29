A woman in Mumbai was left terrified after receiving a sexually explicit and abusive voicemail from a delivery partner after she missed his call. She shared her ordeal on social media, seeking help from the police and the company, which has sparked outrage online regarding customer safety.

A Mumbai lady was reportedly harassed by a logistics company's delivery partner in a very unsettling episode that left her scared for her safety. When the delivery man attempted to contact her on June 16, the incident took place. The woman allegedly couldn't answer the call since she wasn't accessible at the time. She was "terrified" and worried for her "safety," but the voicemail she subsequently received was nothing more than a nightmare. “EMERGENCY!! I have something extremely serious to report regarding a Shadowfax delivery partner.”

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“On the 16th of this month, I was not at home when the delivery agent called me. I couldn’t answer the call, and it got diverted to my voicemail. Today, when I listened to that voicemail, I was shocked and terrified by what I heard,” the post read.

As per Times Now report, Allegedly, not only did the man send a sexually explicit audio message to the woman, but he also abused her. “The delivery agent said: Madam, aapki awaaz sunkar toh humara k**** ho gaya hai. Oh, madam, d*** kya? Oh b*****, oh *****. These are the exact words he used,” the post read.

The woman, traumatised by the event, posted on social media. Recalling everything, the woman asked the Mumbai Police and the logistics business for assistance. In the caption, she urged people online to help amplify the issue, arguing that “no woman should have to fear for her safety because of a delivery."

The incident has garnered attention online, with many concerned about the safety of women, accountability within delivery networks and safety protocols to prevent misuse of customer information.

However, at the time of writing, the Instagram post was removed.

How Did Social Media React?

“S–t, that’s so scary! File a complaint immediately!" said one user.

Another person commented, “I hope the FIR helps, but I’m guessing it won’t be easy. Good luck to you."

“Shadow fax must own up to this shit show. Absolutely horrifying. The sob must be identified, sacked, and arrested," demanded one individual.

“What kind of country are we living in?" asked another frustrated person.