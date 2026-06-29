CBSE has issued guidelines for the three-language policy, effective from the 2026-27 session. The policy, based on NEP 2020, exempts the current Class X batch. Students in classes VII-IX with two foreign languages must add one native Indian language.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued detailed guidelines for the implementation of the three-language policy in affiliated schools from the 2026-27 academic session, clarifying that the current batch of Class X students will not be covered under the revised language framework.

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According to a CBSE press release, the guidelines have been framed to facilitate the implementation of the multilingual education recommendations under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and to ensure a smooth transition for students and schools.

Clarifications for Current Batches

The Board clarified that the students currently studying in Class X will not be required to follow the new language policy. "The current batch of class X will not have to follow the new language policy," the CBSE said in the release.

The Board further clarified that students currently enrolled in Classes VII, VIII and IX who have already opted for two foreign languages will be permitted to continue with the same combination. However, they will be required to study one additional native Indian language (Bhartiya Bhasha). "For the current batches of class VII, VIII, IX who had already taken 2 foreign languages would continue with the same, with one additional native Indian Language (Bhartiya Bhasha)," the release stated.

Policy Implementation and Broader Goals

To facilitate effective implementation of the policy, the Board said that grade-appropriate learning resources would be made available within a stipulated timeframe. "The grade-appropriate resource material would be made available in a time-bound manner," the CBSE said.

Emphasising the broader objective of multilingual education, CBSE said language learning should contribute to the overall development of students. "Language learning will be meaningful, engaging and enriching to contribute to holistic development," the release added.

CBSE said that the National Education Policy 2020 recommends that students learn three languages during their school education, with at least two of them being native Indian languages. The policy aims to promote multilingualism, strengthen proficiency in Bharatiya Bhashas and foster inclusive, learner-centric language education.

The Board further said that the introduction of a third language at the middle stage, covering Classes VI to VIII, and its continuation at the secondary stage, comprising Classes IX and X, is intended to strengthen the objectives of the National Education Policy while ensuring greater linguistic diversity and holistic learning among students.

The guidelines, CBSE said, have been issued to ensure uniform and smooth implementation of the three-language policy across all affiliated schools beginning with the 2026-27 academic session. (ANI)