Delhi may report 10,000 COVID cases today, 3rd wave has hit national capital, says Satyendar Jain

Jain stated that the Delhi government had directed private hospitals to boost the number of designated beds for COVID patients to 40% of their capacity, up from 10%.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday anticipated that the national capital would report approximately 10,000 COVID-19 cases, with the daily positive rate climbing to around 10%. According to Jain, the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has struck Delhi, and Omicron is driving the increase in COVID cases. Jain stated that the Delhi government had directed private hospitals to boost the number of designated beds for COVID patients to 40% of their capacity, up from 10%. According to the Delhi Health Minister, approximately 2% of beds in government hospitals are now filled.

The health minister stated that coronavirus testing capacity in the city had been enhanced, and around 90,000 tests were done on January 4. He did, however, state that genome sequencing of all Covid samples is not now practicable and that only 300-400 samples are being sequenced. Due to the rapid increase of COVID infections, Delhi declared that weekend curfews would be implemented from January 8. Previously, the Delhi government implemented a night curfew to combat the epidemic.

Also Read | Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the leader of the AAP tested positive for COVID-19 on January 4 while visiting many electoral rallies in poll-bound regions.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, presided over by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal met on Tuesday and agreed to impose a weekend curfew. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that buses and metros would run with total daily seating capacity. Except those involved in critical services, government workers have been urged to work from home under the new guidelines. The Delhi administration instructed the private offices to run at 50% capacity.

Also Read | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19