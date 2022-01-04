  • Facebook
    Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases

    The DDMA conducted a critical meeting on Tuesday to examine the necessity for more limitations regarding the worrying increase of COVID cases.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 1:36 PM IST
    In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the national capital, the Delhi administration has decided to enforce a weekend curfew to reduce coronavirus cases. According to the new regulations, all government  officials, except those engaged in essential services, will work from home. Additionally, 50% workforce of private offices will work from home.

    Briefing the media, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia informed that buses and metro trains would run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and bus stops. He added that cases of Omicron variant had been rapidly rising as Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital. Sisodia further said that only 124 patients need oxygen, and seven are on a ventilator.

    The DDMA conducted a critical meeting on Tuesday to examine the necessity for more limitations regarding the worrying increase of COVID cases. The Omicron variety of Coronavirus is to blame for the rise in infections in the nation's capital.

    Since last week, there has been an increase in COVID instances in Delhi. On January 3, the national capital recorded 4,099 new coronavirus illnesses. Because of the rise in recent cases, the COVID positive rate has risen to 6.46 per cent. Given the increasing number of cases of Coronavirus in the national capital New Delhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation of faculties and asked them to rejoin their duties immediately.

    Also Read | After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently

    The office memorandum issued by the AIIMS junior administrative officer said that the remaining part of the winter vacation from January 5 to January 10 was cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 and Omicron situation.

    According to the most recent official data published by the Delhi government, just 420 of the city's 9,029 COVID beds are in use. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he tested positive for Coronavirus and has quarantined himself at home. The AAP president has been campaigning across the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa for many days.

    Also Read | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
