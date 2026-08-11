A Bailey bridge at Tamak Nala in Chamoli was washed away by a sudden water surge, sweeping away one person and a vehicle. NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations under the direction of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Traffic has been halted.

Rescue Operations Underway in Chamoli

NDRF and SDRF teams have reached the site where a Bailey bridge was washed away following a sudden surge in water flow at Tamak Nala on the Jyotirmath-Malari motor road in Chamoli district. The teams were deployed after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took immediate cognisance of the incident and directed the administration to give top priority to relief and rescue operations.

The teams are carrying out search and rescue efforts at the site.

Bridge Details and Impact

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Bailey Bridge constructed by 123 BRTF, Suraithota, at Tamak Nala was completely washed away due to the heavy flow of water in the stream. The sudden surge reportedly swept away one person and a vehicle (camper).

Following the incident, vehicular movement towards Malari on the Jyotirmath-Malari motor road has been completely stopped as a precautionary measure. Authorities have advised people to stay away from the affected area and avoid travelling on the route until conditions improve.

CM Dhami Issues Directives for Safety and Supplies

Chief Minister Dhami has also directed officials to take precautionary measures in downstream areas and ensure the safety of people living in vulnerable locations. He asked the administration to shift residents to safer places wherever necessary and maintain continuous monitoring of rivers, streams and areas vulnerable to sudden increases in water flow.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to ensure that the disruption caused by the damaged bridge does not affect the supply of ration, food, medicines and other essential commodities to nearby villages. If required, essential supplies are to be transported through alternative routes.

State-wide Monitoring and Precautionary Measures

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the State Emergency Operations Centre is maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of Chamoli and other vulnerable areas across Uttarakhand. Coordination is being maintained with district administrations and concerned departments, with relief and rescue teams being activated as required.

The Disaster Management Secretary said that, in view of the rising water levels in rivers and streams and the possibility of sudden surges in water flow, special vigilance is being maintained in low-lying and riverbank areas. The concerned district administrations have been directed to take necessary precautionary measures based on local conditions and accord the highest priority to the safety of people, he added. (ANI)