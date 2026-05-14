After the video spread online, several users commented on the incident.

Some users said that safety rules must always be followed, especially when handling explosive or flammable material. One post mentioned that a small mistake can lead to serious danger.

Another user suggested that authorities should look into the matter carefully. Some people also discussed how even a small shock, such as a bump while driving, could have made the situation worse.

Panic gripped parts of Maharashtra’s Solapur city after a sudden explosion occurred when a box containing materials used in air guns reportedly fell to the ground in the Juni Mill Compound area.



According to preliminary information, the incident took place while Kedarnath… pic.twitter.com/mh3Hl6vnFl — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 14, 2026

Safety first , such careless handling can be dangerous 😟 Need strict rules now. — Riddhi_Spark (@Riddhi1450) May 12, 2026

The reactions show that the incident has raised serious questions about safety procedures.

Police Action And Investigation

Police have registered a case in connection with the explosion. Officials are examining how the material was stored and handled.

Authorities are checking whether proper safety standards were followed during loading and transportation of the gunpowder-related material.

Further investigation is continuing.

Safety Concerns Highlighted

The blast has raised concerns about the handling of firecracker or gunpowder materials in crowded areas. Experts often stress that such materials must be handled with extreme care.

The incident also shows the importance of proper storage, safe transportation, and strict safety checks.

Residents in the area were frightened due to the sudden explosion and smoke spread. Normal activities were briefly disturbed after the blast.