    Delhi HC dumps plea seeking Arvind Kejriwal’s removal from CM post

    Yadav's PIL argued that Kejriwal's continuation as Chief Minister would impede due legal process, disrupt justice, and potentially precipitate a breakdown of the state's constitutional machinery, given his incarceration and alleged failure to meet constitutional criteria.

    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Thursday (March 28) delivered a significant verdict, dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at ousting Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, who currently faces arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the liquor policy case.

    The division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, presided over the proceedings concerning the PIL.

    The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, a resident of Delhi purporting to be a farmer and social worker, contended that a Chief Minister embroiled in a financial scandal should not be allowed to retain public office.

    Presently, Kejriwal has been in ED custody, scheduled for appearance before the Rouse Avenue Courts later in the day, as his custody term concludes today.

    Yadav's PIL argued that Kejriwal's continuation as Chief Minister would impede due legal process, disrupt justice, and potentially precipitate a breakdown of the state's constitutional machinery, given his incarceration and alleged failure to meet constitutional criteria.

    Meanwhile, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are issuing media statements claiming that Kejriwal will not resign from his post and, if necessary, will govern from within the prison.

    Furthermore, the PIL highlighted concerns regarding Kejriwal's potential exercise of authority as Chief Minister, citing provisions under the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993, which empower him to requisition files from various government departments, including those related to ongoing investigations in which he is implicated.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 1:49 PM IST
