Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya meets her mother after 12 years at Yemeni jail

    Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi. Yemen's Supreme Court earlier rejected Nimisha Priya's appeal plea against the death sentence. 

    Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya meets her mother after 12 years at Yemeni jail rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    Premakumari, the mother of Nimisha Priya who is facing the death penalty in Yemen met her daughter after 12 years in Yemen jail. She visited Yemen with Samuel Jerome, a Save Nimisha Priya international council member. Premakumari said she did not think she would be able to see her and burst into tears when she saw her daughter. Nimisha Priya told her that everything would be fine and be happy.

    Premakumari accompanied by Samuel Jerome and officials from the Indian Embassy, arrived at the jail around 1 pm. Only Nimisha's mother was permitted to meet her. The prison authorities had made special arrangements for Premakumari to meet Nimishipriya in a dedicated room. The meeting, which received prior permission from the jail authorities, lasted for over an hour. During the visit, Premakumari shared a meal with Nimisha. 

    Her mother came to Yemen to meet with tribal leaders and the family of the Yemeni citizen who was killed. The Delhi High Court had granted permission to Premakumari to visit Yemen, following which the visa was given to her on Thursday (Feb 29).

    Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi. Yemen's Supreme Court earlier rejected Nimisha Priya's appeal plea against the death sentence. 

    According to Islamic law, if the victim's family pardons the criminal, the death penalty may be suspended; this may entail paying "blood money" (compensation to the victim's family). Nimisha Priya's release will be possible only if Talal's family forgives the death sentence after the Sana'a High Court upholds it.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paid holiday declared for commercial establishments in Kerala on April 26 rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paid holiday declared for commercial establishments in Kerala on April 26

    25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas Indian Army unveils selfie point in Ladakh Hombotingla pass watch gcw

    25th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army unveils selfie point in Ladakh's Hombotingla Pass (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh new voters registered in Bengaluru constituencies within 19 days vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh new voters registered in Bengaluru constituencies within 19 days

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-519 April 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-519 April 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar appeals High Court to quash FIR against him in alleged voter threatening case

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar appeals HC to quash FIR against him in alleged voter threatening case

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paid holiday declared for commercial establishments in Kerala on April 26 rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paid holiday declared for commercial establishments in Kerala on April 26

    Gold rate rises on April 25? Check how much 22 and 24 carat costs gcw

    Gold rate rises on April 25? Check how much 22 and 24 carat costs

    Four more years, pause Joe Biden appears to read script instructions out loud in latest teleprompter gaffe (WATCH) gcw

    Joe Biden appears to read script instructions out loud in latest teleprompter gaffe (WATCH)

    Word Malaria Day 2024: 5 differences between Malaria and Dengue; Read now ATG

    Word Malaria Day 2024: 5 differences between Malaria and Dengue; Read now

    'Heeramandi' review: Genelia Deshkmukh applauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, calls it 'Truly Special' RKK

    'Heeramandi' review: Genelia Deshmukh applauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series, calls it ‘Truly Special’

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon