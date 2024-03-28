Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dera chief Baba Tarsem Singh shot dead in Uttarakhand, CCTV video shows moments before killing (WATCH)

    Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP), Abhinav Kumar, addressed the media and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation. Senior officials, including the SSP and DIG Kumaon, reached the scene to assess the situation firsthand.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    A shocking incident has unfolded at the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand, where the dera chief was ruthlessly shot down within the sacred premises of the shrine. The brutal killing, captured in a chilling CCTV footage, shows the harrowing moment when two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on the unsuspecting victim early Thursday morning.

    In a CCTV footage, the dera chief is seen seated on a chair at approximately 6:30 am within the shrine's premises. The tranquility is shattered as the assailants arrive on a motorcycle and opened fire without hesitation.

    The victim, identified as Baba Tarsem Singh, was immediately rushed to a hospital in Khatima for urgent medical attention. However, despite efforts to save him, Singh succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manju Nath.

    It can be seen that the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara holds profound significance as a revered Sikh shrine, situated along the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. In response to this heinous act, the Uttarakhand Police swiftly called for a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into the matter.

    Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP), Abhinav Kumar, addressed the media and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation. Senior officials, including the SSP and DIG Kumaon, reached the scene to assess the situation firsthand.

    Furthermore, a massive search operation is underway as authorities collaborate with central agencies to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

