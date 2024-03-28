Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand ends today; Will Delhi CM reveal details of liquor 'scam' in court?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's legal battle takes center stage as he faces the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custodial remand on Thursday (March 28). Amidst mounting tensions,  the AAP chief is all set to reveal the "Delhi liquor scam," as mentioned by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal.

    Simultaneously, the Delhi High Court is set to deliberate on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from his position as Chief Minister of Delhi. Scheduled for Thursday, the hearing before Justices Manmohan and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora holds significant implications for Kejriwal's political future.

    In a video, Sunita Kejriwal highlighted her husband's commitment to transparency, promising to revel details and present evidence pertaining to the alleged liquor scam during the court proceedings. She highlighted the ED's extensive investigations, spanning over 250 raids, yet yielding no incriminating evidence thus far.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Education Minister Atishi echoed sentiments questioning the legality and motives behind Kejriwal's arrest, emphasizing the High Court's pivotal role in scrutinizing the proceedings.

    Opposition factions, including the INDIA bloc, are gearing up for a significant "maha rally" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31, rallying under the banner of safeguarding democracy and national interests.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
