Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID cases on Friday, 15% hospital beds occupied: Satyendra Jain

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated no reason to be alarmed. Although cases have increased, hospitalisation and fatalities have remained low. He added they had made all necessary arrangements and plenty of available beds.

Delhi is likely to have less than 25,000 coronavirus infections, according to Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who also stated that about 75% of those who died from the ailment were unvaccinated. "Today, Delhi is projected to register less than 25,000 instances," Jain told reporters. "This is an indicator that the wave has peaked," the Health Minister stated, stressing that no more restrictions will be imposed ahead of the weekend curfew, which will go into effect at 10 pm.

According to official data, of the 97 persons who died here from Covid between January 9 and January 12, 70 were unvaccinated, 19 had received the first injection, and eight were completely vaccinated. "Almost 75% of those who died as a result of coronavirus had not even received a single dosage of the vaccination. It is critical to be immunised. There have also been cases where patients had serious diseases before contracting COVID-19," Jain made a point. According to the minister, more than 13,000 hospital beds in the city remain unoccupied.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stated no reason to be alarmed. Although cases have increased, hospitalisation and fatalities have remained low. He added we had made all necessary arrangements and plenty of available beds.

According to PTI, the city's Covid containment zones increased 17-fold this month, from 1,243 on January 1 to 20,878 on January 12. According to health department data, the city reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began and 31 fatalities, while the positive rate increased to 29.21%. The previous highest daily increase in Delhi was 28,395 cases on April 20 of last year.

Also Read | Delhi, Chennai log highest single-day rise; Mumbai sees a dip in COVID cases

Earlier this week, Jain said that restrictions in Delhi, such as the closure of restaurants and bars, the imposition of a weekend curfew, and the redirection of non-essential private companies to WFH, could be lifted in the next two or three days if new cases declined.

Also Read | COVID cases rising in national capital, hospitalisations stagnant, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain