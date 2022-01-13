  • Facebook
    COVID cases rising in national capital, hospitalisations stagnant, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

    Talking to reporters, Jain stated that hospital admissions had stabilised over the previous four days and that cases may decline soon.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    The hospitalisation rate for coronavirus infection in the city has stayed consistent, but the number of cases and the positive rate has increased, according to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday. The minister stated that the death audit committee, which convened on Wednesday, discovered that most fatalities happened among persons with comorbid disorders.

    In the first 12 days of the month, the national capital has already registered 133 fatalities. There had been 54 fatalities in the preceding five months, including nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September, and 29 in August. The virus claimed the lives of 76 individuals in Delhi in July.

    Talking to reporters, Jain stated that hospital admissions had stabilised over the previous four days and that cases may decline soon. While the number of instances is growing, he said that hospital admissions have not grown in the same proportion. According to him, the constant hospital admission rate indicates that the wave has peaked.

    On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day increase since the epidemic began, and 40 fatalities, while the positive rate increased to 26.22 per cent.
    According to the Centre, three additional instances of Omicron were recorded in Delhi on Thursday, bringing the total number of patients in the capital with the highly transmissible strain of the coronavirus to 549.

    Also Read | India reports 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases, positivity rate touches 13%; Omicron tally stands at 5,488

    On Wednesday, Delhi reported 40 Covid-19 fatalities, bringing January to 100. At least 27,561 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, making this the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began. The positivity rate was calculated to be 26.22 per cent. On Wednesday, Jain stated that if Covid-19 instances drop in the next 2-3 days, limitations in the national capital will be relaxed.

    Also Read | Delhi reports 27,561 new COVID cases, Mumbai and Bengaluru see major spike too

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
