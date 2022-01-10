  • Facebook
    Delhi: Drunk policeman’s car claims food delivery agent’s life, cop arrested

    The victim, identified as Salil Tripathi, was out for delivery when his bike was hit by the policeman’s car. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital by a local but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
    New Delhi: A Zomato food delivery guy was killed in Delhi after his bike was hit by a car driven by a drunk police constable. The constable has been arrested, said police. The incident took place Sunday night in the Budh Vihar area of Rohini.

    The delivery guy was the lone bread earner in his family, whose father succumbed to Covid-19 during the second wave.

    “A Zomato delivery executive died after a police constable, who was driving a car allegedly under alcohol influence, hit his bike in Budh Vihar, Rohini on Saturday. The victim was the lone bread earner of his family. His father died of Covid. The constable has been arrested,” a Delhi Police official statement said.

    The victim, identified as Salil Tripathi, was out for delivery when his bike was hit by the policeman’s car. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital by a local but was declared brought dead by the doctors, officials said on Sunday.

    According to the police, the suspect, Mahendra, “appeared drunk” at the time, but this was yet to be conclusively ascertained. “We will know for sure once we receive his medical report,” said Pranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini). “He has been booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving,” Tayal said.

    The company has extended all possible support to the dead man's family, said Zomato's spokesperson.

    Tripathi was out to deliver a food order around 10pm on Saturday when the policeman’s car rammed his motorcycle head on.

    A case under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said.

    According to his family, Salil Tripathi used to work as a restaurant manager. Two months ago, he took on an additional job as a Zomato delivery executive to support his family.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
