    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15 in liquor policy case

    The Delhi High Court has directed the ED to submit a note to the special judge concerning Kejriwal's ability to issue orders while in custody in connection with a money laundering case.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15 in liquor policy case AJR
    In a massive setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday (April 1) sent the Delhi chief minister to judicial custody until April 15 in the liquor policy excise case. This decision comes following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request for a 15-day judicial custody for Kejriwal, citing Kejriwal is totally uncooperative. 

    Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed the ED to submit a note to the special judge concerning Kejriwal's ability to issue orders while in custody in connection with a money laundering case. 

    The ED has clarified to the Delhi High Court that it is not providing any infrastructure for Kejriwal to exercise his duties as Chief Minister while in custody.

    Before the court hearing, Kejriwal directed criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging detrimental actions for the nation's welfare.

    Previously, a Delhi court extended Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1, although the agency sought a seven-day extension. The ED emphasized Kejriwal's purported evasive responses during interrogation over five days and the recording of statements from three other relevant individuals.

    During custody, CM Kejriwal was confronted with C Arvind, the former personal secretary to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, concerning the draft Group of Ministers report for the 2021-22 excise policy. Additionally, an AAP candidate's statement from the 2022 Goa elections revealed reliance on party funds for election expenditure.

    While data extraction from Kejriwal's wife's mobile phone is ongoing, access to other digital devices seized from his premises is pending, as Kejriwal seeks legal advice on providing passwords. Furthermore, details regarding movable and immovable property, income tax returns, and financial records remain outstanding from Kejriwal and his family.

