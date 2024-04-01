Tensions rise over Katchatheevu, EAM Jaishankar says '6184 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka'

"It has come up in parliament questions, debates and in the consultative committee. The then CM of Tamil Nadu has written to me numerous times. And my record shows that to the current CM, I have replied 21 times on this issue," Jaishankar said.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday (April 1) addressed a press conference and explained the relevance of the Katchatheevu issue. He highlighted the alarming aspects concerning maritime boundaries and the frequent seizure, detention, or apprehension of Indian fishermen and their vessels by Sri Lanka.

Addressing the media, Jaishankar said, "In the last 20 years, 6184 Indian fishermen have been detained by Sri Lanka and 1175 Indian fishing vessels have been seized, detained or apprehended by Sri Lanka. This is the background of the issue that we are discussing. In the last five years, the Katchatheevu issue and the Fisherman's issue have been repeatedly raised by various parties in the Parliament."

'Congress and DMK are family units...' PM Modi targets INDI allies over Katchatheevu, slams their 'callousness

"It has come up in parliament questions, debates and in the consultative committee. The then CM of Tamil Nadu has written to me numerous times. And my record shows that to the current CM, I have replied 21 times on this issue. This is not an issue which has suddenly surfaced. This is a live issue," Jaishankar said.

"Now, every political party in Tamil Nadu has taken a position on this. Two parties, the Congress and the DMK, have approached this matter as though they have no responsibility for it. As though the situation is for today's central government to resolve, there is no history to this, this has just happened, they are the people who are taking up the cause; that is the way they would like to project it," he added.

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'match-fixing' allegation, cites Congress' Katchatheevu island 'deal' (WATCH)