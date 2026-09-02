Neuberg Diagnostics' GSK Velu stated that AI is now an integral part of pathology and radiology, with AI and robotics being the future of healthcare. Dr Harsh Mahajan highlighted a joint venture combining their firms' strengths in diagnostics.

Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics, GSK Velu, on Wednesday said AI has become an integral part of diagnosis in both pathology and radiology. He said AI would increasingly be embedded across pathology and radiology and added that the future of healthcare rests on AI and robotics.

Speaking to ANI, Velu said, "In both pathology and radiology, AI is an integral part of diagnosis. For example, in mammography, MRI, or CT scans, where a doctor previously read 20 images, AI now enables them to process up to three times that volume by fast-tracking diagnostics...moving forward, AI will be embedded across both pathology and radiology...the future of healthcare rests on two pillars: AI and robotics...in terms of advanced technologies for cancer detection, we operate one of the largest genomics processing centers in this region, with a center of excellence in Ahmedabad, another in Chennai, and a new one launching in Delhi."

Expansion in Advanced Diagnostics

"We also have metabolomics centres in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Bangalore, which will soon expand to Delhi. Additionally, we are establishing a national centre of excellence for renal pathology featuring electron microscopy for renal biopsies, set to launch in Delhi," he further said.

Joint Venture to Combine Strengths

Further, Padma Shri awardee and Founder and Chairman of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, Dr Harsh Mahajan highlighted the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in diagnostics, while emphasising the strengths of his organisation and Neuberg Diagnostics in imaging and advanced pathology.

He said the joint venture between the two organisations brings together Neuberg Diagnostics' expertise in high-end pathology, genomics, metabolomics, molecular pathology and proteomics with Mahajan Imaging & Labs' strengths in imaging, radiology and nuclear medicine.

"The reason for our joint venture is that Neuberg Diagnostics brings in a lot of strength in pathology, especially high-end pathology, genomics, metabolomics, molecular pathology, and proteomics. On our side at Mahajan Imaging and Labs, we have been very strong in imaging, radiology, and nuclear medicine," Mahajan said. (ANI)