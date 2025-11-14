Security forces have demolished the house of Umar un-Nabi, who triggered the car blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort. The security forces oversaw the demolition of the doctor's house at Pulwama in south Kashmir.

The house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, has been demolished by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday. The demolition was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said. The Delhi Red Fort blast on Monday night left 13 people dead and over 20 injured. Investigation revealed that Umar, a doctor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near a traffic signal on the Netaji Subhash Marg near Red Fort.

Umar was behind the wheels and his identity was confirmed after DNA samples collected from the blast site matched with those of Dr Umar's mother.

Umar, who was known as an academically accomplished professional in his circle, allegedly turned radical over the past two years. Investigators said he had joined several radical messaging groups on social media.

Every resident of J&K not a terrorist: CM Omar Abdullah after Delhi blast

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called for the strictest punishment against those responsible for the deadly Delhi blast, but cautioned against branding people of Jammu and Kashmir as sympathisers of terrorism.

Talking to reporters, Abdullah said the actions of a "handful of people" should not define the vast majority of peace-loving residents of J&K.

"Every resident of Jammu and Kashmir is not a terrorist. Not every Kashmiri is on the side of terrorists. It is only a handful of people who have tried to disturb the peace and harmony here," the chief minister said.

He underscored the need to distinguish between the perpetrators and the general populace. "When we begin to look at every Kashmiri Muslim through the same lens and try to give the impression that every Kashmiri Muslim is a terrorist, it becomes very difficult to keep things on the right track," he cautioned.