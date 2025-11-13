Investigators probing the Delhi Red Fort blast have uncovered the mastermind behind the terror conspiracy — a Turkiye-based handler known by the codename “Ukasa.”

Investigators probing the Delhi Red Fort blast have uncovered the mastermind behind the terror conspiracy — a Turkiye-based handler known by the codename “Ukasa.” He is believed to have planned the operation led by Al-Falah University professor Umar Un Nabi.

As per a TOI report, according to high-level security sources, Ukasa acted as the primary link between the Delhi-based cell and handlers of proscribed Pakistan-backed outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). The plot, officials disclosed, had its roots in Turkiye as early as 2022, where Umar and three associates — all linked to the two terror groups — had travelled to cement operational ties.

How bomber Umar’s 2022 trip planned strikes

Umar’s journey to Turkiye in March 2022 marked the turning point. “Their conversations had initially started on Telegram and later shifted to encrypted apps like Signal and Session,” an officer revealed. “It was Ukasa who guided them on how to establish covert cells and avoid digital footprints.”

Investigators believe Ukasa shaped the module’s blueprint to execute a “spectacular” wave of attacks across India — involving vehicle-borne IEDs followed by armed assaults. As part of the operation, the group procured three cars — a Hyundai i20, a red Ford Ecosport, and a Maruti Brezza.

The plan went awry when Umar’s i20 exploded near Red Fort on November 10, killing him instantly. Security agencies have since recovered the Ecosport from Faridabad and launched an intensive manhunt for the missing Brezza, which officials fear might still contain hidden explosives.

Sources further revealed that Umar’s close aide, Dr. Muzammil, also affiliated with Al-Falah University, conducted multiple reconnaissance missions at Red Fort in January this year. “They intended to study the monument’s security apparatus ahead of a possible strike, likely to coincide with Republic Day celebrations in 2026,” an investigator said.

The module had amassed a massive cache of 350 kg of explosive material, including ammonium nitrate and traces of RDX, since 2022. This arsenal, recovered from Faridabad earlier this year, led to Muzammil’s arrest — an event that forced Umar to flee and eventually trigger the deadly blast after a 16-hour drive across Delhi-NCR.

Investigations have also exposed another ominous plan: Ayodhya was next on the target list. “They planned to attempt an attack around November 25, coinciding with the hoisting of a saffron flag atop the Ram temple,” a source disclosed.

Now, investigators are coordinating with foreign intelligence agencies to track Ukasa’s digital trail and his links to Pakistani handlers. “Every encrypted chat and overseas transfer is being scrutinised. The Turkiye connection is the fulcrum of this case,” an officer affirmed.