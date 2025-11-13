- Home
A fresh image shows Dr Umar Un Nabi, the primary suspect in the Delhi Red Fort blast, at Turkman Gate Mosque near Red Fort before the blast took place on November 10. Investigators are closely examining his movements.
Dr Umar Un Nabi
Investigators are closely examining his movements. The photograph offers fresh insight into the ongoing probe into the attack.
First pic
Mohammad is accused of orchestrating one of Delhi's deadliest attacks in recent years. According to reports, the 36-year-old doctor from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, owned the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort, killing at least nine people and injuring over 20 others.
CCTV captured white Hyundai i20
CCTV footage from the area captured the white Hyundai i20, registration number HR 26CE7674, parked near the Red Fort for over three hours before the explosion. “The vehicle entered at 3:19 pm and exited around 6:30 pm," a source revealed.
Car trail
A CCTV grab shows the car entering the parking lot with the driver’s hand resting on the window, while another image shows him wearing a blue-and-black T-shirt.
Investigators also discovered that the car used in the attack had changed hands multiple times, complicating the trail.
The vehicle was reportedly registered to a Gurgaon resident named Salman, but later sold to Devender in March 2025. Devender later sold it to Aamir on October 29, and from there, it ended up in the possession of Dr. Umar Mohammad.