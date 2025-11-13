Image Credit : X

A CCTV grab shows the car entering the parking lot with the driver’s hand resting on the window, while another image shows him wearing a blue-and-black T-shirt.

Investigators also discovered that the car used in the attack had changed hands multiple times, complicating the trail.

The vehicle was reportedly registered to a Gurgaon resident named Salman, but later sold to Devender in March 2025. Devender later sold it to Aamir on October 29, and from there, it ended up in the possession of Dr. Umar Mohammad.