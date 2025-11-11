Dr Umar Mohammad, who owned the white Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening killing at least nine people, is suspected to be the suicide bomber. The first picture of the alleged suicide bomber has surfaced.

Born on February 24, 1989, Umar was employed at Al Falah Medical College and was reportedly a close aide of Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr. Mujammil Shakil — two doctors arrested earlier in connection with the “white-collar terror module” busted jointly by the Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Police.

Sources revealed that Dr. Umar fled Faridabad after learning about the arrest of his associates. “He panicked and triggered the blast,” an official said, indicating that the explosion was not part of the original plan but a desperate act after his cover was blown. Investigators believe Umar had planned the attack with two more associates and had planted a detonator inside the car.

Delhi Red Fort blast and the car trail

CCTV footage from the area captured the white Hyundai i20, registration number HR 26CE7674, parked near the Red Fort for over three hours before the explosion. “The vehicle entered at 3:19 pm and exited around 6:30 pm,” a source revealed.

A CCTV grab shows the car entering the parking lot with the driver’s hand resting on the window, while another image shows him wearing a blue-and-black T-shirt.

Investigators are examining over 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, to trace the car’s movement toward Daryaganj.

Investigators also discovered that the car used in the attack had changed hands multiple times, complicating the trail.

The vehicle was reportedly registered to a Gurgaon resident named Salman, but later sold to a person identified as Tariq from Pulwama. Initially owned by Salman, it was sold to Devender in March 2025. Devender later sold it to Aamir on October 29, and from there, it ended up in the possession of Dr. Umar Mohammad.

Both Aamir and Tariq, who were allegedly aware of the vehicle’s suspicious exchanges, are currently under interrogation by Delhi Police as the probe widens into what is now being seen as a carefully layered terror operation.