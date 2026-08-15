Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran issued a clarification after facing backlash, including from K Annamalai, for his controversial remarks referencing the mother of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay, stating his words were misrepresented.

Nagendran Clarifies 'Misrepresented' Remarks

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Saturday clarified his remarks that had drawn criticism after he made a reference to the mother of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, saying his comments had been misrepresented for political purposes.

In a post on X, Nagendran said his remarks during the book release event of Oru Naadu 2.0 were not intended to target anyone. "During the book release event of Oru Naadu 2.0, those who seek to twist and misrepresent the speech I delivered on stage for political gain--I wish to inform them that I did not speak targeting anyone with any ulterior motive," Nagendran said. "I am one who holds immense concern for the mother, for the motherland, and for the mother tongue," he added.

During the book release event of Oru Naadu 2.0, to those who wish to twist and misrepresent the speech I delivered on stage for political gain, I wish to inform them that I did not speak targeting anyone with any ulterior motive. I am one who holds immense concern for the mother, for the motherland, and for the mother tongue… — Nainar Nagenthran (@NainarBJP) August 15, 2026

Annamalai Condemns 'Unacceptable' Remarks

Nagendran's clarification came after his remarks triggered criticism, including from former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, who described the comments as "highly condemnable" and a violation of political decency.

Annamalai said political leaders could disagree over policies, ideologies and governance but should not target the families of political opponents, particularly their mothers. "Those in politics must be responsible for their words and actions. Differences of opinion may exist. Policies can be critiqued. The functioning of the government can be questioned. However, speaking in a manner that insults someone's family members, especially their mother, is utterly unacceptable in any way," Annamalai said.

He also criticised what he described as the deteriorating quality of political discourse in Tamil Nadu and said such comments had no place in contemporary politics. "Such low-quality remarks represent a politics that became obsolete thirty or forty years ago. The young people of today's Tamil Nadu and our growing children must not be taught this kind of third-rate politics," Annamalai said.

The Backstory: What Sparked the Controversy?

The controversy erupted after Vijay took a dig at DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin following the party's defeat in the April 2026 Assembly election. Vijay appeared to refer to the whereabouts of Stalin's "father" after he lost the Kolathur Assembly constituency. In response, Nagendran made a reference to Vijay's mother and said the identity of the father could be known by "asking the mother at home".