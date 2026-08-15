Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters clashed with Chandigarh police during a march demanding the release of Sikh prisoners. Police used tear gas and water cannons, citing attempts to break barricades, while protesters claimed it was a peaceful demonstration.

Protest Turns Violent in Chandigarh

Protesters belonging to the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha were dispersed by police using tear gas and water cannons in Chandigarh on Saturday as they attempted to march towards the Punjab Governor's residence, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life imprisonment for the killing of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995.

Some protesters attempted to remove barricades and barbed wire, and some others tried to pull them down using a tractor as they attempted to proceed towards the residence of the Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh.

Protesters Allege Disruption of Peaceful March

Speaking about the protest and police action, Bapu Gurcharan Singh, father of Jagtar Singh Hawara, said that peaceful protest was a fundamental right in a democracy and alleged that the government was disrupting their demonstration. "Peaceful protest is our fundamental right in a democracy. We have been sitting here peacefully for over three years, but the government has not been willing to give us justice. That is why, on Independence Day, we organised a peaceful march and protest carrying black flags. Our mission is completely peaceful, but we feel the government is disrupting that peaceful protest. We have never broken barricades," Singh said.

He further said that the protesters were willing to cooperate with the police, but alleged that unnecessary barricading was creating tension. He reiterated that the main demand of the Morcha was the release of detained Sikhs and also sought parole for one of them to meet his ailing mother. He said, "We are ready to cooperate with the police, but unnecessary barricading is creating tension and forcing us into a situation we do not want. Our main demand is the release of detained Sikhs. At present, we are also demanding 10 days of parole for one of them so that he can meet his mother, who has been seriously ill and bedridden for a long time."

Police Accuse Protesters of Aggression

However, Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the protesters had been repeatedly asked to keep the march peaceful and alleged that some demonstrators attempted to break through the barricades and attack police personnel. "Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has called for a march towards the Punjab Governor's House... The appeal was made to them that gathering should be peaceful... Chandigarh Police will cooperate fully. Today, when the demonstration started, some people came forward and joined from the front. They first came and stood at the barricade for a long time, but some people came forward and tried to break the barricade. We gave them warnings multiple times... Some more aggressive people that have sharp weapons came forward, broke the barricade, and tried to attack the police," SSP said.

Police said some personnel were injured during the confrontation and that some protesters had been detained. Legal formalities are being carried out in connection with the incident. "Taking action lawfully, by using non-lethal force, water cannon, tear gas shelling, etc, we dispersed them... Some protesters resorted to stone pelting at the police... some of our personnel sustained injuries; they have been admitted to the hospital, and we will provide you with the exact figures... some people are currently detained, and we are proceeding with the necessary legal formalities," SSP added.

CM Recommends Parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann met with the Governor to recommend a 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara on humanitarian grounds, citing the deteriorating health of the prisoner's mother. Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister stated, "A recommendation was made recently regarding the matter of granting parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara so that, on humanitarian grounds, he could be given parole as his mother's health is not well. His mother has a desire to meet him after 31 years," CM Mann said. (ANI)