On the 80th Independence Day, West Tripura DM Vishal Kumar called for public participation to achieve 'Viksit Bharat'. CM Manik Saha hoisted the flag, praised PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, and highlighted India's development.

West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar on Saturday called for greater public participation in India's development journey, saying collective efforts by government officials and citizens can help accelerate the country's transformation towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Kumar said the country is undergoing a major transformation and highlighted the government's proactive approach towards achieving the vision of a developed India. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today, the entire nation is celebrating Independence Day as the country undergoes a major transformation. There are aspirations everywhere, coupled with the government's proactive approach aimed at steering us toward a 'Viksit Bharat'. On this occasion of Independence Day, I hope that all of us, government officials and ordinary citizens alike, will come together to propel the nation forward through 'Jan Bhagidari' and contribute to this transformation and development."

CM Manik Saha celebrates 80th Independence Day

Earlier in the day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Agartala to mark the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day.

Speaking to ANI after hoisting the tricolour, Saha lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like "Har Ghar Tiranga," stating that the scale of celebrations since 2022 has created unprecedented enthusiasm nationwide. "We have celebrated Independence Day in the past as well. However, the way the Prime Minister has celebrated it since 2022--through initiatives like 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and other programs--has created a wave of enthusiasm across the entire nation. This is particularly important for the next generation: to instil a spirit of patriotism in them and to inform them about the sacrifices of those who won us our freedom... I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and the entire nation on this 80th Independence Day," CM Saha said.

Highlights country's progress over the last 12 years

Highlighting the country's progress over the last 12 years, the Chief Minister credited the Prime Minister's leadership for transforming India's security and infrastructure landscape ."Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have witnessed tremendous progress over the last 12 years in areas such as national security, infrastructure, employment, and employability. There has been massive development in road infrastructure, aviation infrastructure, internet connectivity, and the management of our airspace," he remarked. (ANI)