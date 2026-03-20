A speeding SUV caused a deadly accident in Dehradun’s Dalanwala area, killing one man and injuring three others. The driver, Guneet Singh, allegedly hit multiple vehicles and pedestrians before crashing into a house. The victim died during treatment. Police have seized the vehicle and taken the driver into custody.

A man died and three others were seriously injured after a speeding SUV hit several vehicles in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Wednesday evening, police said. The accident took place around 7:30 pm on DL Road in the Dalanwala area. The vehicle involved was a Toyota Innova reportedly driven by Guneet Singh, 43, a resident of Inder Road.

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Series of collisions

Police said the driver was coming at high speed from the DL Cut and was driving recklessly. He first hit a car on the road, damaging it badly. The SUV then moved forward and crashed into a scooty and a motorcycle. Three people were injured in this collision. One viral video of the incident shows a person confronting the reckless driver.

The injured were identified as Rahul from Ambedkar Nagar, Rohit Phillips, 48, and his 22-year-old son Anuj Phillips, residents of Old Survey Road.

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Victim dies during treatment

Rahul was first taken to a nearby nursing home and later referred to Max Hospital for further treatment. Rohit and his son Anuj were taken to Doon Hospital. Police said Rohit Phillips later died during treatment, while the others are still receiving medical care.

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Vehicle damages property

The SUV did not stop after the initial crash. It also hit a parked motorcycle and a scooter on the roadside.

The vehicle then lost control, moved towards Old Survey Road, and crashed through the gate of a house. Inside the property, another scooter and a car were damaged. Police have seized the vehicle and taken the driver into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Circle Officer Anuj from Dalanwala Police Station confirmed that one person died and several others were injured due to the driver’s reckless behaviour.

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Videos spark public reaction

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. Many people expressed shock and anger over the accident. Some users blamed rash driving and called for strict action against such drivers. Others raised concerns about road safety and asked for better enforcement of traffic rules.

(With inputs from agencies)