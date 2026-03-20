A 58-year-old man was arrested in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly assaulting his 6-year-old granddaughter at home. The incident happened on March 17 when family members heard her screams and caught him. The victim was taken to hospital while the accused fled. After a complaint was filed, police traced and arrested him from a relative’s house.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sexually assaulting his 6-year-old granddaughter at their home, police said on Friday. The incident took place early morning on March 17. The family was inside the house when they heard the child screaming from upstairs.

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Family intervenes, rescues child

According to Station House Officer Sachchidanand Pandey, as quoted by News Agency Press Trust of India, family members rushed to the room and found the man attacking the girl. They immediately stopped him and took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

During this time, the accused managed to escape from the house.

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Complaint and arrest

Police said the victim’s condition later improved. After that, her father filed a written complaint against his own father late on Thursday night, the PTI report added. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant legal sections. "A case has been filed under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with rape of a minor below 12 years, along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act," the police official added.

Police began a search for the accused. Acting on a tip-off, officers found him hiding at a relative’s house and arrested him on Thursday.

Investigation underway

Police said the accused is now in custody and further investigation is ongoing. Officials are also recording statements from family members and collecting medical evidence.

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(With agency inputs)