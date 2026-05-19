J&K Traffic Police have deployed speed radar guns on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to tackle overspeeding. The system automatically issues e-challans to violators and serves as a psychological deterrent to enhance road safety.

In a pioneering initiative to enhance road safety, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police in Udhampur have deployed specialised speed radar guns along the critical and heavily congested Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. This advanced technological intervention is designed to accurately assess the velocity of moving vehicles in real-time, targeting overspeeding, which remains a leading cause of severe traffic violations and fatal accidents on this vital transit corridor.

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Automated E-Challans for Overspeeding

Udhampur Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police Pankaj Sudan stated that recent statistical data underscores that reckless driving and excessive speeds are the primary catalysts for highway mishaps. To systematically mitigate this risk, the newly introduced radar guns are fully integrated with a digital enforcement system. When a vehicle exceeds the legal speed limit, the technology automatically generates a digital challan (e-challan) and instantly dispatches an automated penalty notification directly to the violator's registered mobile phone.

"We analysed the data from recent accidents, and it shows that overspeeding is a major reason for most of these accidents. So, to counter that overspeeding and take action, we have been issued speed radar guns from the police headquarters. You can see behind me that my DTI officer is currently using one. With this speed radar gun, any vehicle that is overspeeding is captured, and a challan (traffic fine) is automatically sent to the owner's mobile number. This can be a very significant help for the traffic police in preventing future accidents caused by overspeeding," he told ANI.

A Psychological Deterrent to Improve Safety

Beyond its strict enforcement capabilities, Sudan highlighted that the deployment of this high-tech equipment serves a vital preventative role by exerting a psychological deterrent on commuters. Knowing they are under radar surveillance prompts drivers to consciously moderate their acceleration and maintain safer, legal speed thresholds.

"Deployment is one thing, but this will help us avoid accidents caused by overspeeding. We are noticing that many people, wherever we set up these machines are reducing their speed just by seeing the machine. It provides at least a psychological deterrence. This will be fruitful in the future and will become a habit for people, which I think will help avoid accidents due to overspeeding," he said.

Permanent Fixture Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Having been operational for the past few days, this electronic surveillance system is set to become a permanent fixture of regional traffic management. Sudan added that the deployment of speed radar guns creates psychological pressure on commuters, leading them to decrease their speed and drive within the limits. The equipment has been in use for the past two days and will serve as a major safety measure ahead of the upcoming Amarnath yatra. (ANI)