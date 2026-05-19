The Twisha Sharma suicide case in Bhopal has sent shockwaves across the country. Heartbreaking videos of her parents pleading for justice from the Madhya Pradesh government, led by Dr. Mohan Yadav, have gone viral. For six days now, their daughter's body has been kept at a hospital.

The death of actress Twisha Sharma, daughter-in-law of a retired judge from Madhya Pradesh, has created a huge stir from Bhopal to Noida. News about her death is everywhere, from the internet to TV channels. While her mother-in-law, the former judge, has already applied for bail, her husband Samarth is on the run. In a major update, the police have now announced a reward of ₹10,000 for the arrest of the main accused, her husband Samarth. Several teams have been formed to track him down, and he is expected to be in police custody soon.

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Film Industry Saddened by Twisha's Death

Twisha Sharma, who was originally from Noida, was a professional actress and model. She had appeared in several South Indian films. She gained significant recognition recently after working with actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film ‘The Girlfriend’ (2025). People in the film industry are shocked by the news of her sudden death. Besides films, she had also done modelling for many events. It is said that she didn't get the kind of success she was hoping for in the film world, which is why Twisha was also working a job at a multinational company.

Who is Twisha's Husband and How Did They Get Married?

Twisha Sharma's husband is Samarth, the son of Bhopal's retired judge, Giribala Singh. Samarth is a lawyer by profession and handles criminal cases. According to information available in the media, Twisha and Samarth met in 2024 through a dating app. After their families agreed, they got married in December 2025. Their wedding was a grand affair held in Delhi, attended by many film stars, judges, and lawyers. After the marriage, Twisha moved to Bhopal to live with her husband. It is also being reported that she was pregnant.

On the Night of May 12, Twisha Went to the Terrace and Never Came Back

Twisha's body was found hanging in her husband Samarth Singh's house in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12. Her in-laws claim that their daughter-in-law was mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment and regular counselling. They said that on that night, everyone was having dinner when Twisha took her mobile and went to the terrace. Around 10 PM, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from an iron rod. However, Twisha's parents have filed a case of dowry and murder against her husband and mother-in-law. They are also protesting outside the Chief Minister's house.

Twisha Became an Actress After Her MBA

A look at Twisha's social media profile shows that she was very talented. She was smart in both her studies and her career. She was an MBA graduate and had worked for several years at a company in Delhi before her marriage. Later, she took up modelling and started acting in films. She had also been crowned 'Miss Pune'.