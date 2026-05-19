A clash broke out in Hyderabad's Asif Nagar over a truck suspected of illegal cow transport. TPCC's Sama Ram Mohan Reddy condemned the incident, stating suspicion doesn't justify vigilantism and the government will take strict action against culprits.

Clash breaks out in Asif Nagar Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Hyderabad's Asif Nagar area on Saturday, after a clash broke out between two groups when a truck was stopped on suspicion of illegal cow transportation, police said.According to police officials, the incident occurred late last night when one group stopped a truck suspecting that cows were being transported illegally, while the other group claimed the vehicle was carrying plywood. The argument soon escalated into clashes between the two groups, with both sides allegedly attacking each other and pelting stones in the area.Following the unrest, police personnel rushed to the spot and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. An AIMIM MLA also visited the area after the incident.Speaking about the matter, Asif Nagar Police said, "This incident happened last night and a large number of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."Police said further investigation is underway. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) Media and Communications Chairman Sama Ram Mohan Reddy said that suspicion cannot justify taking the law into one's own hands, reacting to a clash between two groups over alleged illegal cow transportation in Asif Nagar, Hyderabad. Speaking to ANI on Monday, he said, "See, based upon the suspicion, you cannot take law into your hands and act accordingly. There was an altercation between a parked lorry owner and these individuals who acted upon a suspicion that the truck was carrying cows, because that truck was covered with tarpaulin sheets."Reddy added, "Despite he saying that the load is of plywood sheets, but these guys insisted on breaking everything, police were involved and tried to move that truck from there to the nearest police station, but there were groups which followed them and there was a little bit of quarrel happened."He further stated, "So our point is this administration is not going to spare anyone who attempts to take law into their hands... public safety, security and their interests are paramount... any attempt to breach such things will not be spared at any cost. This has been ensured by Revanth Reddy that such incidents will not be entertained at any cost."Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Hyderabad's Asif Nagar area on Saturday, after a clash broke out between two groups when a truck was stopped on suspicion of illegal cow transportation, police said.According to police officials, the incident occurred late last night when one group stopped a truck suspecting that cows were being transported illegally, while the other group claimed the vehicle was carrying plywood. The argument soon escalated into clashes between the two groups, with both sides allegedly attacking each other and pelting stones in the area.Following the unrest, police personnel rushed to the spot and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. An AIMIM MLA also visited the area after the incident.Speaking about the matter, Asif Nagar Police said, "This incident happened last night and a large number of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."Police said further investigation is underway. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source