A clash broke out in Hyderabad's Asif Nagar over a truck suspected of illegal cow transport. TPCC's Sama Ram Mohan Reddy condemned the incident, stating suspicion doesn't justify vigilantism and the government will take strict action against culprits.
Clash breaks out in Asif NagarMeanwhile, tension prevailed in Hyderabad's Asif Nagar area on Saturday, after a clash broke out between two groups when a truck was stopped on suspicion of illegal cow transportation, police said.According to police officials, the incident occurred late last night when one group stopped a truck suspecting that cows were being transported illegally, while the other group claimed the vehicle was carrying plywood. The argument soon escalated into clashes between the two groups, with both sides allegedly attacking each other and pelting stones in the area.Following the unrest, police personnel rushed to the spot and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. An AIMIM MLA also visited the area after the incident.Speaking about the matter, Asif Nagar Police said, "This incident happened last night and a large number of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."Police said further investigation is underway. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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