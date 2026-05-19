A new CCTV video has surfaced in the Twisha Sharma death case. The footage shows Twisha going to the terrace, and a short while later, her husband Samarth Singh and others are seen bringing her down. Her family is now questioning the investigation and has alleged mental harassment.

Twisha Sharma Death Mystery: The suspicious death of model Twisha Sharma is getting more and more complicated. A new CCTV video has now come out, raising a lot of questions. In the viral footage, Twisha Sharma can be seen going towards the terrace on the night of the incident. A little while later, her husband Samarth Singh and two other people are seen bringing her down the stairs. After this video surfaced, the family has once again questioned the investigation and demanded a fair probe into the matter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What does the CCTV footage show?

The CCTV footage clearly shows Twisha Sharma going towards the terrace by herself. After some time, her husband Samarth Singh and two others are seen carrying her down. The video also shows an attempt to give CPR to Twisha on the stairs. However, it's not clear what her condition was at that moment or when she was taken to the hospital. The police and investigating agencies are now using this footage to create a timeline of the events.

Scroll to load tweet…

Found hanging on May 12

According to reports, model Twisha Sharma was found hanging under suspicious circumstances on the night of May 12. Initially, it was reported as a suicide, but her family has been raising doubts from the very beginning. The case also went viral on social media, with many people demanding an impartial investigation.

Mother alleges mental harassment

Twisha Sharma's mother has made serious allegations while speaking to the media. She said that her daughter was being mentally harassed. She claims that her husband, Samarth Singh, used to take drugs and use abusive language with Twisha. The family also says that Twisha's father had previously questioned Samarth about his drug use. After this, the family was allegedly pressured and told to apologize.

‘We don’t trust the investigation’

Twisha's mother said that she has no faith in the current investigation process. She feels that strict action, including surrendering his passport and other legal steps, should have been taken much earlier. The family has also demanded that the case be transferred to Delhi and a second post-mortem be conducted to find out the real cause of death.

Debate heats up on social media

After the CCTV footage came out, the debate around this case has intensified on social media. Many people are demanding a fair investigation, while some are questioning the speed of the police action. In such sensitive cases, digital evidence, forensic reports, and medical examinations play a very important role. The CCTV footage might be a crucial part of the investigation, but the final conclusion will only come after a detailed report from the investigating agencies.

Agencies focused on the footage

For now, investigating agencies are busy examining the CCTV footage, call records, forensic reports, and other technical evidence. The police are trying to figure out what exactly happened before and after the incident. The case has now taken on a major social and legal dimension, and more revelations are expected in the coming days.