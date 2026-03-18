Three bike-borne men stole four empty LPG cylinders from former judge Vimal Kumar Jain’s house in Bhopal on March 14 while the family was asleep. CCTV footage shows the accused checking the house before the theft and escaping on a motorcycle. The crime may be linked to fears of LPG shortage.

A theft was reported at the house of former district judge Vimal Kumar Jain in Bhopal, where three men allegedly stole empty LPG cylinders. The incident took place around midnight on March 14 while the family was asleep. Police said the theft may be linked to growing fears of a possible shortage of LPG cylinders across the country.

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CCTV captures entire act

CCTV footage from the house clearly shows the three accused arriving on a motorcycle. One man stayed near the vehicle, while the other two entered the parking area. The two men picked up four empty LPG cylinders and quickly brought them to the motorcycle. After loading them, all three escaped from the spot, according to India Today.

Thieves checked house before act

Before carrying out the theft, the accused carefully checked the house. One of them looked inside to see if anyone was awake. After making sure that the family was asleep, they went ahead with the plan and stole the cylinders without raising any alarm.

Family discovers theft next morning

The family came to know about the incident the next morning. They noticed that all the cylinders kept in the parking area were missing. After checking the CCTV footage, they realised what had happened during the night.

Complaint filed, probe underway

Robin Jain, the son of the former judge, filed a complaint with the police. Police have started an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. Sketches of the three suspects have been prepared, and a search operation is underway to catch them.