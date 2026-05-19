India's Health Ministry is monitoring the Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda. Despite minimal risk and no reported cases in India, surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened at points of entry as a matter of abundant caution.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is closely monitoring the recent outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, following the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), sources in the ministry have informed.

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Senior officials of the Ministry, including officials from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), ICMR and other concerned divisions, have reviewed the evolving situation and initiated precautionary public health measures. Senior official in the Ministry of Health clarified on Monday that there is no reported case of Ebola in India, and the current risk to the country remains minimal. However, as a matter of abundant caution, surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened at points of entry and within the public health system.

India's Preparedness Measures

Sources noted key preparedness measures include review of SOPs for screening, surveillance, quarantine and case management, strengthening laboratory preparedness, with NIV Pune designated for testing and additional laboratories being onboarded in phases, enhanced coordination with relevant Ministries and agencies for monitoring international travel from affected regions and identification and readiness of isolation and quarantine facilities at major airports and ports.

The Ministry has urged the public and media not to panic or spread unverified information. It asserted that India's public health system remains vigilant and fully prepared to respond to any emerging situation. Citizens are advised to follow official updates issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the WHO. The official asserted that the Government continues to maintain close coordination with international health authorities and will take all necessary measures to safeguard public health, said the sources.

Expert Urges Calm, Cites Surveillance Systems

Meanwhile, Dr NK Arora, AIIMS Bilaspur President, also urged citizens to stay calm, saying there is no reason to panic in India amid the Ebola outbreak that resulted in nearly 100 deaths in eastern Congo's Ituri province, with several suspected cases. "No, there is absolutely no reason for panicking, because this is a disease or a virus, which does not spread too rapidly. But in the process, the virus leads to countries, particularly from geographical areas where the virus is currently circulating, so we need to be very careful, and because there is a lot of mobility, people travel, and so we need to be careful," Dr Arora told ANI.

He further spoke about the One Health mission surveillance system, adding, "There is a scare, and I think with the announcement of the public health emergency of international concern, in fact, India is one of those few countries. We have a one health mission, and we are looking at very innovative surveillance systems where the jumping of a virus or a pathogen from animals to human beings can be monitored, and we are establishing that surveillance. So a lot of efforts are being made, and we will continue. I think the country should continue to work and strengthen that system." (ANI)