Deepotsav 2024: Vedic rituals held at Ram Ki Paidi under CM Yogi's guidance for grand celebration

As excitement builds, people from across India and around the globe are eagerly anticipating this year’s Deepotsav, which marks the first celebration following the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of the idol of Shri Ramlala.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prof. Pratibha Goyal, Vice Chancellor of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, performed Vedic rituals at Ram Ki Paidi at 7 AM on Tuesday, praying for the grand success of the the eighth edition of Deepotsav celebrations.

During the ritual, priest Netraja Mishra of the Saryu Temple, along with other priests, conducted prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram for the festival's success. Prof. Goyal expressed her optimism, stating that with the divine blessings, a world record for the provincial Deepotsav would be established.

As excitement builds, people from across India and around the globe are eagerly anticipating this year’s Deepotsav, which marks the first celebration following the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of the idol of Shri Ramlala. The event is expected to be a significant and spiritually enriching experience for devotees and visitors alike.

The university administration is finalizing preparations for Deepotsav, with volunteers and officials striving to surpass the previous record on October 30 and set a new world record. Vice Chancellor Prof. Goyal announced that, under the guidance of CM Yogi, over 28 lakh diyas will be arranged, with more than 25 lakh to be lit, making this year’s celebration exceptionally grand.

To help achieve this goal, 30,000 volunteers from residential complexes, affiliated colleges, inter colleges, and voluntary organizations will participate in the efforts. According to the Vice Chancellor, with everyone’s cooperation, they aim to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the seventh time in a row during the eighth Deepotsav.

During this, University Registrar Dr. Anjani Kumar Mishra, Examination Controller Umanath, Deepotsav Nodal Officer Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra, Prof. Neelam Pathak, Prof. Siddharth Shukla, Prof. Ganga Ram Mishra, Prof. Anoop Kumar, Dr. Surendra Mishra, Dr. Vijayendu Chaturvedi, Dr. Triloki Yadav, Dr. Anshuman Pathak, Programmer Ravi Malviya, Employees Union President Rajesh Pandey and former President Dr. Rajesh Singh, Engineer RK Singh, Ashish Mishra and others were present.

Latest Videos