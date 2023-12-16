Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dalit woman assaulted, gang-raped in moving bus from UP to Rajasthan

    Travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur, the young woman was seated in the cabin when the appalling crime occurred. Identified as Arif and Lalit, the drivers reportedly assaulted her within the closed confines of the cabin.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    A 20-year-old Dalit woman faced a harrowing incident allegedly involving two bus drivers who reportedly gang-raped her while the vehicle was en route from Uttar Pradesh to Jaipur. The distressing event unfolded during the night of December 9 and 10, leaving the victim traumatized.

    Travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur, the young woman was seated in the cabin when the appalling crime occurred. Identified as Arif and Lalit, the drivers reportedly assaulted her within the closed confines of the cabin.

    Arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Arif, one of the alleged perpetrators, has been apprehended and is presently in judicial custody. However, Lalit, the other accused, managed to flee and is currently being sought by authorities.

    The SHO of Kanota police station, Bhagwan Sahay Meena, explained that although there were other passengers on the bus, the assault took place within a closed-off cabin. It was the victim’s outcry that alerted fellow passengers, prompting them to intervene by stopping the bus and apprehending Arif, although Lalit was able to escape.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
