Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sabarimala sees footfall of over 21000 pilgrims in first six hours today

    Over 21,000 devotees climbed the Pathinettam padi in Sabarimala on Saturday morning till 6.30 am. Despite the rush, the situation is reportedly under control.

    Sabarimala sees footfall of over 21000 pilgrims in first six hours today anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A large number of Ayyappa devotees flocked to Sabarimala on Saturday (Dec 16). Today being a holiday, 90,000 people booked through the virtual queue. It is estimated that 21000 people climbed the 'Pathinettam Padi' from 1 am to 6:30 am. Despite the rush, the situation is under control. 84,793 people had climbed the 18 steps till midnight last night. As Pampa gets crowded, the number of people coming to Sannidhanam via Satram-Pullumedu Kananapatha is increasing.

    According to official figures, there was an unprecedented rush at Sabarimala last Friday (December 8). From the beginning of this year's Mandala season till 6 pm yesterday, the number of people who visited through virtual queue and spot booking is 18,12,179. 31,935 people arrived through the Pullumedu.

    Last Friday alone (Dec 8) the number of darshan through virtual queue and spot booking was 88,744. Then 59,872 devotees on December 5th, 50,776 on December 6th, 79,424 on December 7th, 59,226 on December 9th, and 47,887 on December 10th had darshans through virtual queue and spot booking. 

    The construction of a hydraulic roof at Pathinettampadi is the cause of the crowding at Sabarimala, according to police sources. They claim that this is the cause of the unusually heavy crowding that has been occurring lately. The number of devotees passing through the Pathinettampadi every hour has recently dropped to 3600–3900 from as high as 4200 in the past. The police have expressed dissatisfaction about the smart roof's hydraulic system impeding the easy access for devotees. They also claim that after breaking the coconuts, the pillars present a barrier to getting to the stairs.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madras High Court rejects Kerala RTC's petition against Karnataka KSRTC's name usage vkp

    Madras High Court rejects Kerala RTC’s petition against Karnataka KSRTC’s name usage

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-632 December 16 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-632 December 16 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Case of Dalits being forced to eat sacrificed buffalo emerges in Karnataka's Yadgiri vkp

    Case of Dalits being forced to eat sacrificed buffalo emerges in Karnataka's Yadgiri

    Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police makes startling revelations

    Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police makes startling revelations

    5 years after Kerala government sanctioned Rs 24 crore for Kasaragod Karinthalam college, building yet to be constructed anr

    5 years after Kerala government sanctioned Rs 24 crore for college, building yet to be constructed

    Recent Stories

    Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek dance with Big B, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani School event RBA

    Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek dance with Big B, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani School event

    Madras High Court rejects Kerala RTC's petition against Karnataka KSRTC's name usage vkp

    Madras High Court rejects Kerala RTC’s petition against Karnataka KSRTC’s name usage

    Friends actor Matthew Perry's autopsy reveal 'acute effects of Ketamine' resulted in death; Read on ATG

    Friends actor Matthew Perry's autopsy reveal 'acute effects of Ketamine' resulted in death; Read on

    WATCH Furious Rohit Sharma fan burns Mumbai Indians jersey after Hardik Pandya named captain snt

    WATCH: Furious Rohit Sharma fan burns Mumbai Indians jersey after Hardik Pandya named captain

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-632 December 16 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-632 December 16 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon