Sabarimala sees footfall of over 21000 pilgrims in first six hours today

Over 21,000 devotees climbed the Pathinettam padi in Sabarimala on Saturday morning till 6.30 am. Despite the rush, the situation is reportedly under control.

Pathanamthitta: A large number of Ayyappa devotees flocked to Sabarimala on Saturday (Dec 16). Today being a holiday, 90,000 people booked through the virtual queue. It is estimated that 21000 people climbed the 'Pathinettam Padi' from 1 am to 6:30 am. Despite the rush, the situation is under control. 84,793 people had climbed the 18 steps till midnight last night. As Pampa gets crowded, the number of people coming to Sannidhanam via Satram-Pullumedu Kananapatha is increasing.

According to official figures, there was an unprecedented rush at Sabarimala last Friday (December 8). From the beginning of this year's Mandala season till 6 pm yesterday, the number of people who visited through virtual queue and spot booking is 18,12,179. 31,935 people arrived through the Pullumedu.

Last Friday alone (Dec 8) the number of darshan through virtual queue and spot booking was 88,744. Then 59,872 devotees on December 5th, 50,776 on December 6th, 79,424 on December 7th, 59,226 on December 9th, and 47,887 on December 10th had darshans through virtual queue and spot booking.

The construction of a hydraulic roof at Pathinettampadi is the cause of the crowding at Sabarimala, according to police sources. They claim that this is the cause of the unusually heavy crowding that has been occurring lately. The number of devotees passing through the Pathinettampadi every hour has recently dropped to 3600–3900 from as high as 4200 in the past. The police have expressed dissatisfaction about the smart roof's hydraulic system impeding the easy access for devotees. They also claim that after breaking the coconuts, the pillars present a barrier to getting to the stairs.