Cyclone Mandous: Strom weakens into deep depression; 25,000 civic workers clearing city

Greater Chennai Corporation was removing the fallen trees due to cyclone Mandous. Around 400 trees fell in the city due to the impact of 70 kmph winds when the weather system crossed the coast between December 9 and 10, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Cyclone Mandous, which has crossed the coast near Mamallapuram, has weakened into a deep depression; however, the weather system has impacted the city and its neighbourhoods, uprooting several trees.

Around 400 trees fell in the city due to the impact of 70 kmph winds when the weather system crossed the coast between December 9 and 10, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. He also added that four people were killed across Tamil Nadu.

Greater Chennai Corporation was removing the fallen trees due to cyclone Mandous. In the early hours of Saturday, the IMD tweeted, "The cyclonic storm Mandous has weakened into a deep depression off the coast of north Tamil Nadu. To move nearly west-northwestwards before weakening into a depression by noon on December 10."

While talking to the media, Stalin reviewed the situation around the Kasimedu area and said that the government expected the situation and had taken all necessary precautions to prevent major damage. "This government demonstrated that any disaster can be managed with advanced planning," he added.

Approximately 400 trees fell due to the impact of the high wind speed. He said many trees had fallen on power lines, but the clearing was in full swing. About 25,000 civic workers participated in various activities.

There was no flooding in the city's 22 subways, and traffic flowed freely. Rescue efforts were accelerating in the neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram.

The cyclone caused damage to electric poles and transformers; power was suspended in 600 locations and restored in 300. Stalin predicted that the rest of the work would be completed by the evening.

According to the Chief Minister, the loss is being estimated, and if necessary, Central assistance will be sought. Over 9,000 people have been lodged in 205 relief centres, according to State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran.

Thirty domestic and international flights were cancelled between 6:00 am on Friday and 6:00 am on Saturday as the cyclone disrupted airport operations.

The airport runway was briefly closed this morning. In addition, nine outbound flights were cancelled today, while 21 incoming planes were diverted to other cities.

(With inputs from PTI)

