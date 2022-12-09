Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at midnight of December 9, 2022.

Coastal parts of Tamil Nadu are bearing the brunt of Cyclone Mandous. Strong winds and rough waves caused damage in Villupuram district's Pillaichavady Beach and in Chennai's Marina Beach.

Rough waves damaged a number of houses belonging to fishermen residing on Pillaichavady Beach. To recall, barely a month ago, residents of Pillaichavady had demanded that a seawall be constructed to protect the fishing village from coastal erosion and rough waves.

The ramp for the differently-abled visitors at Marina Beach in Tamil Nadu's capital of Chennai was damaged by strong winds triggered by the onset of Cyclone Mandous. The wooden pathway was opened this year to allow access to differently-abled people. The pathway extends from the main road up to the Marine beach shore.

State authorities warned that Mandous might create more havoc in Chennai on Friday evening. Urging people to stay safe and stay indoors, authorities asked people to avoid travel post noon when the cyclone is predicted to bring heavier rains.

Cyclone Mandous is expected to bring very heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to IMD, the severe cyclonic storm will weaken around midnight or early Saturday.