Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at midnight of December 9, 2022.

    Coastal parts of Tamil Nadu are bearing the brunt of Cyclone Mandous. Strong winds and rough waves caused damage in Villupuram district's Pillaichavady Beach and in Chennai's Marina Beach.

    Rough waves damaged a number of houses belonging to fishermen residing on Pillaichavady Beach. To recall, barely a month ago, residents of Pillaichavady had demanded that a seawall be constructed to protect the fishing village from coastal erosion and rough waves.

    The ramp for the differently-abled visitors at Marina Beach in Tamil Nadu's capital of Chennai was damaged by strong winds triggered by the onset of Cyclone Mandous. The wooden pathway was opened this year to allow access to differently-abled people. The pathway extends from the main road up to the Marine beach shore. 

    The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at midnight of December 9, 2022.

    State authorities warned that Mandous might create more havoc in Chennai on Friday evening. Urging people to stay safe and stay indoors, authorities asked people to avoid travel post noon when the cyclone is predicted to bring heavier rains. 

    Cyclone Mandous is expected to bring very heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to IMD, the severe cyclonic storm will weaken around midnight or early Saturday.

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Top Stories

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign
    Lifestyle

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt
    India News

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Must See

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram
    India News

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal
    India News

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge
    India News

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge