    Cyclone Mandous: How was it named? What does it mean? Details here

    Cyclone Mandous has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to cross near  Mamallapuram this midnight. Wind speeds could reach 85 kmph as the storm strengthens. 
     

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    Cyclone Mandous has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Several districts in Tamil Nadu were on high alert today as it crossed between Puducherry and Sriharikota. Rains and strong winds are lashing various Tamil Nadu districts due to Cyclone Mandous, as per Chennai Weather Centre. As per the update, the Cyclone is moving at 60 kmph, and the wind speed could reach 85 kmph. Cyclone Mandous has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to cross near Mamallapuram this midnight. 

    United Arab Emirates (UAE) gave the storm the name Cyclone Mandous. As per the list posted on Twitter by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in 2020, the UAE gave the name being a member of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) 

    The word's pronunciation in Arabic is 'Man-Dous,' and the meaning of the word is 'treasure box.' It's an immense moisture-absorbing cyclone that moves slowly. Wind speeds increase, giving the Cyclone more strength.

    Across the world, cyclones are named by the respective specialised regional meteorological centres and tropical cyclone warning centres.

    The IMD is one of six regional centres, and the other five are tropical warning centres.

    Since Cyclone Mandous is still maintaining its intensity, three districts in Tamil Nadu have been declared a red alert, according to officials quoted by the PTI. Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Kancheepuram are among them.

    Following the latest official release from the department, buses would not be operated two hours before and two hours after the Cyclone's landfall, based on advice from Chief Minister M K Stalin. The general public has been advised to travel only if necessary and unavoidable during the specified period.

    The storm warning signal flag Number Five has been hoisted at the Puducherry port, and fishermen have been advised not to go out into the sea. Schools and colleges in 12 districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, have been closed. 

