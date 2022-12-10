Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Mandous: Storm likely to weaken after it creates havoc; Chennai streets waterlogged, trees uprooted

    According to the latest update by the Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Mandous has weakened into a deep depression over the North Tamil Nadu coast. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force as well as the respective state disaster response forces, along with adequate personnel, have been deployed in Tamil Nadu as well as in Andhra Pradesh.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 9:43 AM IST

    The cyclonic storm Mandous weakened into a deep depression over the north Tamil Nadu coast and will gradually weaken into a depression as it moves west-northwestwards by noon on Saturday, as per the IMD. However, IMD has also suggested that the rainfall and Cyclone Mandous is now expected to impact parts of Maharashtra.

    Around 11.30 p.m. on Friday, the cyclone made landfall. At 1.30 a.m., it had crossed the coast near Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) in Tamil Nadu, uprooting hundreds of trees in Chengalpattu and the nearby city of Chennai.

    Rain fell in Chennai up to 115 mm. According to Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner for the Greater Chennai Corporation, "About 200 trees have fallen, and we have been removing them since last night."

    The city experienced waterlogging as well. Power outages are occurring in Chengalpattu and Chennai city while work is being done to clean fallen trees. Along with the stores along the coastline, boats have been damaged at Kovalam, which is close to Mamallapuram. A holiday was declared for schools and colleges across several Tamil Nadu districts as heavy rains continue to lash the southern state.

    At the Chennai airport, 13 domestic flights and 3 foreign flights were cancelled due to severe weather before the landfall. Chennai International Airport stated, "Passengers are encouraged to check with concerned airline(s) for further information."

    The Tamil Nadu government has opened more than 5,000 aid centres in addition to stationing National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) troops in 10 districts. There are 28 such centres now home to 1,058 households in the Chengalpattu district alone.

    The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) member United Arab Emirates (UAE) named the cyclone (WMO). Its pronunciation is "Man-Dous," and its Arabic translation is "treasure box."

