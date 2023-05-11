'Current govt is illegal': Sanjay Raut after SC's verdict on Maharashtra political crisis

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said that status quo ante cannot be ordered by restoring Maha Vikas Aghadi government as then CM Uddhav Thackeray did not face floor test.

Uddhav Thackeray camp leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday (May 11) hit out at the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra calling it illegal and formed against the Constitution after the Supreme Court said that the Shiv Sena Shinde group's whip was illegal.

This comes after the Supreme Court pulled up the Governor during the political crisis in the state but refused any relief to Uddhav Thackeray as he quit without facing a floor test.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "Supreme Court has said that the Shiv Sena Shinde group's Whip is illegal...The current govt is illegal and formed against the Constitution."

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said that status quo ante cannot be ordered by restoring Maha Vikas Aghadi government as then CM Uddhav Thackeray did not face floor test.

On March 16, the top court had reserved its verdict on the pleas at the conclusion of lengthy arguments from both sides that went on for nine days starting February 21.

On the last day of hearing, the top court had wondered as to how it can reinstate the Uddhav Thackeray government when the chief minister had put in his papers even before facing the floor test, after the faction led by him pitched for setting aside the governor's June 2022 order to the CM for a trial of strength in the House.

The Thackeray faction made vehement submissions before the court urging it to "turn back the clock" and restore the "status quo ante" (previously existing state of affairs) as it had done in 2016 when it reinstalled Nabam Tuki as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh.