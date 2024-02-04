Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Criminal case against Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi for saying ‘Hindu’ word is ‘obscene’

    Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi faces a criminal case for controversial remarks about Hinduism. Despite retraction, a private complaint led to legal action, with the Special Court ordering charges under IPC Sections 153 and 500. The case's impact on Jarakiholi's political career remains uncertain.

    Criminal case against Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi for saying 'Hindu' word is 'obscene'
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    The Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru has issued an order to file a criminal case against Karnataka's Public Works Minister, Satish Jarkiholi. The case stems from a statement he made about the word Hindu during a private event in Belgaum on November 6, 2022, just before the Karnataka assembly elections.

    At an event, Minister Jarkiholi  expressed controversial views, stating that the word Hindu carries negative connotations and described it as "obscene" and "dirty." He went on to claim that Hindutva, often associated with Hindu nationalism, is a Persian word with no relevance to India. Urging the youth to research the term on platforms like Google and Wikipedia, he suggested that understanding its true meaning would lead them to view Hindutva differently.

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans

    Following widespread criticism and demands for action from various quarters, including BJP leaders, Hindu activists, and lawyer Dilip Kumar, Minister Jarakiholi retracted his statement and expressed regret after a few days. However, the controversy did not subside, and a private complaint was filed against him in the police stations.

    'Hindu is a Persian word': Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's remark stirs controversy

    Despite his retraction, the Congress High Command and KPCC President D.K. Sivakumar insisted on legal action. Subsequently, a private complaint filed by lawyer Dilip Kumar led to a criminal case against Minister Jarakiholi being taken up by the Special Court of People's Representatives.

    The Bengaluru Special Court has ordered the filing of a case under IPC Sections 153 and 500 against Minister Satish Jarakiholi in the Magistrate Court. Initially, the Magistrate Court dismissed the private complaint, but upon appeal to the Sessions Court, a case has now been registered, and an order has been issued to conduct a trial.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
