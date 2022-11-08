Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hindu is a Persian word': Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's remark stirs controversy

    Reacting to this, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala said "the statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate and deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally."

    'Hindu is a Persian word': Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's remark stirs controversy AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    Karnataka Congress Working President Satish Jarkiholi has stirred controversy after he claimed that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has a very dirty meaning. The Congress leader also said that "a word and a religion from elsewhere is being forcefully imposed on people here", and demanded that there should be a proper debate in this regard.

    Reacting to its own party leader's statements, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has termed it as deeply unfortunate and rejected it "unequivocally". 

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress faces major setback, 26 party leaders join BJP

    Jarkiholi said, "They speak about Hindu Dharm...this that, where did the Hindu word come from? Is it ours? It is Persian. Persian is from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. What is Bharat's relationship with it? Then, how did Hindu become yours? There should be a debate on this."

    "Look at 'Wikipedia', where does this word (Hindu) come from? It is not yours. Then why are you placing it at such a high position? If you understand its meaning, you will be ashamed. The meaning of the word Hindu, is very dirty. I'm not saying this, Swamiji has said this, it's on websites," the Congress leader said.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: BJP's ticket dilemma in Unjha

    "A religion and a word from somewhere else is being forcefully imposed on us, there should be a debate on this," he further added.

    The Congress MLA from Yamakanmardi was speaking at Nippani in the district during an event organised by "Manav Bandhutva Vedike" on Sunday.

    Also read: PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets LK Advani on his 95th birthday at his residence

    Reacting to this, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala said "the statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate and deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally."

    "Hinduism is a way of life and a civilisational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief and faith. This is the essence of India," he said in a tweet.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets LK Advani on his 95th birthday at his residence AJR

    PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets LK Advani on his 95th birthday at his residence

    Gujarat Election 2022 amid peak wedding season; here's what netas say - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022 amid peak wedding season; here's what netas say

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress faces major setback, 26 party leaders join BJP AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress faces major setback, 26 party leaders join BJP

    Centre announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    MHA announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP's ticket dilemma in Unjha

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP's ticket dilemma in Unjha

    Recent Stories

    After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter RBA

    (Video) After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter

    La Liga 2022-23: Real Madrid stunned by Rayo Vallecano; who does Carlo Ancelotti blame?-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: Real Madrid stunned by Rayo Vallecano; who does Carlo Ancelotti blame?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets emotional while talking about her Myositis treatment, says 'I'm not dying anytime soon' RBA

    Samantha Ruth gets emotional while talking about her Myositis treatment, says 'I'm not dying anytime soon'

    PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets LK Advani on his 95th birthday at his residence AJR

    PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets LK Advani on his 95th birthday at his residence

    Gujarat Election 2022 amid peak wedding season; here's what netas say - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022 amid peak wedding season; here's what netas say

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon