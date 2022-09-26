Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala a 'hot spot' of terrorism, fringe elements: BJP Chief JP Nadda

    Nadda attacked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that his family was also getting involved in government matters and the Left party has allegedly also fallen prey to family or ''dynastic rule'' as ''daughter, son-in-law involvement in government is also seen''.

    Kerala a hot spot of terrorism fringe elements BJP Chief JP Nadda gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 8:54 PM IST

    Kerala is now a ''hot spot'' of terrorism and fringe elements, and life is not safe here, BJP chief J P Nadda claimed on Monday.  The Left party, according to Nadda, has fallen victim to family or "dynastic domination" as "daughter, son-in-law engagement in government is also observed." Nadda also targeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming that his family was also becoming engaged in government affairs.

    Nadda said the Opposition parties were all State or regional parties and the majority of them were "family parties" a day prior in Kottayam.  Referring to the rally in Haryana of opposition parties which had gathered to celebrate former Chief Minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary, he had said that ''two things are common to them. One, they all are family parties and two, all are fully neck deep in corruption''.

    Also Read | Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage: All you need to know

    Additionally, he provided examples of "dynastic parties" in several states and said that the BJP was battling to protect democracy from these "dynasty-based, very corrupt" organisations.

    He mentioned the law and order situation in the State during his address on Monday in the State's capital and said that there was a big problem with the Left government's implicit backing for individuals who incite and encourage violence and that communal tensions were rising.

    He claimed that State-sponsored lawlessness was another reason why BJP members, starting at the booth level, should approach the public and teach them about Kerala's system of government.

    Also read: 45 YouTube videos spreading hate against India blocked

    He said, "Kerala is now a terrorist hotspot. It has developed into a hub for outlaw elements. Life here is not safe. The majority of people do not feel secure." At a meeting of the booth office-bearers, Nadda stated that there are increasing intercommunal tensions and that the Left administration is tacitly supporting those who incite and encourage violence.

    Later, he also opened the Thiruvananthapuram district committee office of the BJP.  He said that "appointments at Kerala institutions were being made based on favouritism" in his remarks at the booth officers meeting. Nadda said that the State administration was attempting to weaken the authority of the Lok Ayukta and made reference to the contentious Bill concerning those powers that the Kerala Assembly enacted.

    Also read: Centre all set to ban PFI under UAPA Act; planned to target RSS, BJP leaders: Report

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 8:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nearly 130 fresh cases of Dengue reported in Delhi total tally over 500 gcw

    Nearly 130 fresh cases of Dengue reported in Delhi, total tally over 500

    Ankita Bhandari murder case Autopsy reveals death due to drowning 4 5 injury marks on body gcw

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Autopsy reveals death due to drowning, 4-5 injury marks on body

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Zunheboto, first Union minister to visit Nagaland district in 4 decades

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Zunheboto, first Union minister to visit Nagaland district in 4 decades

    EAM S Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage AJR

    Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage: All you need to know

    45 YouTube videos from 10 channels spreading hate against India blocked

    45 YouTube videos spreading hate against India blocked

    Recent Stories

    Nearly 130 fresh cases of Dengue reported in Delhi total tally over 500 gcw

    Nearly 130 fresh cases of Dengue reported in Delhi, total tally over 500

    Ankita Bhandari murder case Autopsy reveals death due to drowning 4 5 injury marks on body gcw

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Autopsy reveals death due to drowning, 4-5 injury marks on body

    WhatsApp to roll out Call Links feature 32 member group video call testing begins gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out Call Links feature, 32 member group video call testing begins

    football UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Ronaldo recovers from bloodied nose; gears up for crucial clash against Spain snt

    UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Ronaldo recovers from bloodied nose; gears up for crucial clash against Spain

    ind vs eng England skipper Heather Knight accuses India of 'lying' over controversial 'mankading' charlie dean deepti sharma snt

    England skipper Heather Knight accuses India of 'lying' over controversial 'mankading'

    Recent Videos

    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon