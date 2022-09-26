Centre all set to ban PFI under UAPA Act; planned to target RSS, BJP leaders: Report

According to the police, he is a key PFI member who routed funds for the organisation. He had been guiding PFI's Assam leadership during the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, in 2019.

Sources in the Maharashtra anti-terrorist squad have said The Popular Front of India planned to target top leaders of the BJP and the party's ideological mentor RSS and monitor their movements during Dussehra next month.

Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had raided offices of the Popular Front of India, or PFI, across the country over allegations that PFI members have been working with terror groups.

According to reports, the Nagpur headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was among the list of PFI targets. The PFI specifically planned to monitor the movements of senior RSS leaders on Dussehra in Maharashtra, the sources said.

Hundreds of PFI members, among which 20 were from Maharashtra, were arrested in the NIA raids in 10 states last week.

Assam, where several PFI members were arrested last week, has asked the Home Ministry to ban the PFI for its alleged links with terror groups. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had raised concerns that since PFI is spread across the country, a single state cannot fight it, hence the need to ban it by the centre.

A primary PFI member is Minarul Sheikh, currently in Assam Police's custody, who is being investigated for suspected links between the organisation and Al Qaeda-backed terror cells, the Assam Police have said. Sheikh has a doctorate in Islamic Studies.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry is all set to include PFI in the list of already 42 banned terrorist organisations under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The relevant section of the UAPA, 1967 reads that an organisation shall be deemed to be involved in terrorism if it commits or participate in acts of terrorism; prepares for terrorism; promotes or encourages terrorism or otherwise involved in terrorism.

On the basis of evidence, intelligence and preliminary interrogation of more than 106 PFI suspects including chairman OMA Salam, the enforcement and intelligence agencies are going to recommend that the so-called socio-religious organisation be banned under the UAPA law.