Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    COVID scare: Centre to convene meeting with Kerala today

    Though the COVID cases are rising, the Kerala government will inform the Centre today that the situation is under control and more tests are being conducted in the state. The state health department has suggested that masks should be used in hospitals.

    COVID scare: Centre to convene meeting with Kerala today anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state will inform the Central government that the spread of COVID is under control on Wednesday. The state health minister Veena George will brief about the situation in Kerala in the meeting convened by the Union Ministry today. Kerala assesses that there is no cause for concern despite an increase in COVID-19 cases. After the Omicron variant is reported, the state government will inform the Centre that the precautionary measures have been strengthened and the hospital systems are ready.

    The state health department has suggested that masks should be used in hospitals. It was proposed to set up isolation wards on a district basis to ensure testing of those with symptoms. Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, where the number of patients is increasing, should be given special attention. After the Omicron variant was reported, the Directorate of Health prepared a special report. The health department explains that the high numbers in Kerala are due to more tests being done.

    The Health Department has also directed to open a special isolation ward in hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram. A nodal officer should be made responsible for the coordination of activities.  Medicines and other materials required for the isolation ward should be procured from Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital. It was proposed to set up 10 beds for pregnant women who are infected with COVID-19 and separate beds for children under 12 years of age at Iranimuttom CHC.
    On Monday (Dec 18), the state reported fresh 115 cases of COVID-19, taking the active cases to 1,749. Following the surge in the viral infections, the Centre issued guidelines to the state the other day. It is advised to be extremely cautious in case of rising covid cases. The recommendations are that testing should be ensured, samples confirming the disease should be sent for genetic sequencing, and the possibility of spreading the disease should be avoided in anticipation of the festive season. 

    According to the letter sent by the Central Health Secretary to the Chief Secretaries strictly adhere to the revised COVID standards and strengthen preventive measures by involving the Central and State Governments including private hospitals. Disease information should be shared accurately. Social distancing, hygiene, wearing a mask, increasing the number of tests reminding people to take precautionary measures, or strengthening awareness have to be followed.

    For the first time in the country, the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in Kerala the other day. In the last few weeks, there has been a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. About 90 percent of the active cases in the country are in Kerala. At the same time, Kerala is also the state that conducts the most COVID tests in the country.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 8:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala news live 20 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: COVID-19 variant in Kerala: High-level meeting headed by union minister to be held today

    Numerology Prediction for December 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma unhurt after car slids into sewer (WATCH)

    Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma unhurt after car skids into sewer (WATCH)

    NaMo app launches Jan Man Survey to gauge pulse of the nation

    NaMo app launches Jan Man Survey to gauge pulse of the nation

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose AJR

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose

    Recent Stories

    Kuchela Dinam 2023: Know the date, significance, importance, history , celebrations and more rkn

    Kuchela Dinam 2023: Know the date, significance, importance, history , celebrations and more

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Manara Chopra lock horns with Ankita Lokhande, calls her 'stupid'; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Manara Chopra lock horns with Ankita Lokhande, calls her 'stupid'; Read more

    kerala news live 20 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: COVID-19 variant in Kerala: High-level meeting headed by union minister to be held today

    Dunki Rajkumar Hirani completes 20 years in industry; Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan pour in best wishes; Read ATG

    Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani completes 20 years in industry; Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan pour in best wishes; Read

    Beetroot to Carrot: 7 best juices for radiant skin in winters SHG

    Beetroot to Carrot: 7 best juices for radiant skin in winters

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon