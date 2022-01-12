Delhi reports 27,561 new COVID cases, Mumbai and Bengaluru see major spike too

According to the Union government, 300 districts in India have weekly case positivity rates of more than 5%, with Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat emerging as hotspots.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 27,561 new Covid cases, a 29% increase over the previous 24 hours. The rate of optimism has risen to 26%, the highest level in seven months. In addition, 40 Covid fatalities were reported in the nation's capital. Additionally, private offices in Delhi have been forced to close and workers to work from home. Offices connected to essential services are an exception to the rule. Restaurants and bars in the city have also been closed; only takeout is permitted. Since last month, there has been a nighttime curfew.

Mumbai recorded 16,420 new Covid cases, a 40 per cent increase over Tuesday. The positive rate increased from 18.75 per cent to 24.38 per cent. The dramatic increase followed a four-day reduction in daily instances. Tuesday marked the fourth consecutive day in which Mumbai decreased everyday COVID-19 infections. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's daily announcement, 83 per cent of the 16,420 new cases are asymptomatic.

Bengaluru recorded 15,617 new Covid cases, a 44 per cent increase over Tuesday's figures, while Karnataka reported 21,390 new cases with a 10.96 per cent positive rate. The state recorded ten deaths, six of which occurred in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Centre revises discharge policy for mild, moderate cases amid COVID surge; Read details

According to the Union government, 300 districts in India have weekly case positivity rates of more than 5%, with Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat emerging as hotspots.

Meanwhile, the Central Government said on Wednesday that the Union Health Ministry has modified hospital discharge regulations based on case severity in response to the Omicron-drive increase in infections. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, indicated during the weekly Covid-19 briefing in New Delhi that following a review meeting with the Prime Minister on the COVID problem, they have revised our discharge strategy with severity categorised into mild and moderate instances.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster dose effective against neutralising Omicron, Delta