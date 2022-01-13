India reports 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases, positivity rate touches 13%; Omicron tally stands at 5,488

Active cases are for 3.08 percent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 95.59 percent.

India on Thursday recorded 2,47,417 new coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day increase in the ongoing outbreak. The country's total is currently 3.60 crore, with 5,488 instances of Omicron variant documented across 28 states. Active cases are for 3.08 percent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 95.59 percent.

The daily positivity rate was 13.11 percent, with the weekly positivity rate being 10.80 percent. According to the ministry, the total number of doses provided in the country as part of the countrywide immunisation push has surpassed 154.61 crore. In the previous 24 hours, 80 coronavirus patients died in India, bringing the total death toll to 4,85,035. This is the largest single-day increase in the coronavirus pandemic's current third wave.

Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat have emerged as states of concern, with the Union Health Ministry reporting weekly COVID-19 case positivity rates of more over 5% in about 300 districts.

Also Read | PM Modi to hold review meeting on COVID with chief ministers on Thursday

While Maharashtra has a test positive rate of 22.39 percent, West Bengal has a rate of 32.18 percent, Delhi has a rate of 23.1%, and Uttar Pradesh has a rate of 4.47 percent.

In a press conference on Wednesday, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul stated that Omicron is not like a regular cold and that people should not underestimate it. He went on to say that the present surge is the result of the Omicron variation, but that it has not supplanted Delta as the main strain. Meanwhile, a booster dose of Covaxin has been proven to neutralise both the Omicron and Delta strains of COVID-19, according to Bharat Biotech.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster dose effective against neutralising Omicron, Delta