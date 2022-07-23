Country will benefit from Murmu's leadership, says outgoing President Kovind in farewell speech

The speech comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for the departing President.

President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term is coming to an end, addressed parliament on Saturday as he bid farewell. He recalled key moments during his five-year tenure serving the country and the difficulties encountered during the pandemic.

In his speech, the outgoing President Kovind congratulated Droupadi Murmu, the newly elected President of India. Kovind said, "I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her election as the next President of India. The country will benefit from her guidance."

Kovind also thanked PM Modi, stating, "I am grateful to PM Modi's cabinet, VP Venkaiah Naidu, and LS Speaker Om Birla for their assistance during my tenure."

Also, President Ram Nath Kovind asked political parties to rise above partisan politics in the national interest and decide what is necessary for the people's welfare.

At the Parliament's Central Hall, Kovind emphasised the importance of peace and harmony, saying that people have the right to oppose and create pressure to achieve their goals, but their methods must be Gandhian.

His remarks are significant at a time when parliamentary proceedings have frequently been disrupted by the Opposition's protests on a variety of issues.

Kovind stated that he has always considered himself a part of a larger family that includes members of parliament.

They may disagree at times, as any family does, but they should work together for the country's greater good, he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among those who attended the ceremony to bid farewell to the outgoing President, whose term expires on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

On Monday, July 23, 2022, President-Elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office as India's 15th President. She will be the country's first tribal person to hold the highest constitutional position.

Kovind stated that he will be eternally grateful to the citizens of the country for the opportunity to serve as President.

